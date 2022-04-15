comscore Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 18 million
Cyberpunk 2077 reaches 18 million copies sold, Witcher 3 up to 40 million

CD Projekt has also revealed that the Witcher 3 has now surpassed more than 40 million and 65 million as a franchise overall.

CD Projekt has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 sales have climbed to 18 million copies, up from 13.7 million at the game’s launch in December 2020. Meanwhile, the Witcher 3 has now surpassed more than 40 million and 65 million as a franchise overall. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Earlier, CD Projekt shared that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had reached 30 million copies sold as of April 2021. Between the end of 2020 and now in around 16 months Cyberpunk 2077 has sold about 5 million copies. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

“We believe in the long-term potential of our newest release; thus, one of our priorities for 2021 was to improve Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay. We are now satisfied with the game and encouraged by the gamers’ reception of its next-gen console edition, which launched this February. Altogether, we’ve now sold over 18 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077,” Nielubowicz, Vice President and CFO of CD Projekt said in a statement. Also Read - Steam Autumn Sale now live: Discounts on FIFA 22, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

CD Projekt RED is currently working on an expansion to Cyberpunk 2077. The expansion is expected to help maintain sales momentum further. CD Projekt Red has previously said that Cyberpunk 2077 will ultimately have more DLC than The Witcher 3.

D Projekt Red President Adam Kicinski said that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is being developed by multiple “agile teams,” which were implemented as part of the transformation process.

“We’re fully committed to the Cyberpunk franchise and intend to develop it further,” Kicinski noted.

CD Projekt Red also revealed it’s planning to release its popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for next-gen consoles. CD Projekt RED is also continuing work on other unknown projects, including with its recently-acquired subsidiary, Boston-based studio The Molasses Flood.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 6:01 PM IST

