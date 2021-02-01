comscore Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements gave Big Warning: Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC
Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC: Report

Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC, here's how.

This flaw can also have some damaging effects on PlayStation as well. (Image: CDPR)

Considering Cyberpunk 2077‘s botched release, mods seem to be the best way for users to increase the gameplay content for gamers. This is because CD Projekt Red (CDPR) is currently only focusing on releasing fixes and patches, instead of adding new content or features. Also Read - Sony PS5 or 2021 Tesla Model S? Elon Musk says his car can play Cyberpunk 2077

Now in a Reddit post spotted by Forbes, a warning about a potential exploit that can happen if you use mods or crafted saves has been spotted. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 released for PS4, Xbox and PC: Here are all the changes

The issue was originally reported by modder PixelRick, who stated that malicious code can be integrated into mods or crafted save files, and executed to provide the creator with the control of a user’s PC. This flaw can also have some damaging effects on PlayStation as well. Also Read - Amid the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle developers issue apology, reveal future update plans

CDPR is yet to patch the flaw. However, there is a way you can patch it unofficially. To patch the flaw, you can update the Cyber Engine Tweaks. If you do not already have the Cyber Engine Tweaks, you will be required to install it manually.

If you do not want to patch the loophole using the version update of Cyber Engine Tweaks, then it is recommended for you to hold off using mods or crafted saves until the official patch rolls out. However, if you still want to use mods, you can keep vigilant and use only mods from trusted developers, rather than trying out anything and everything.

Mods are slowly and steadily becoming a major part of the game, with CDPR also embracing the mod community by rolling out a limited set of releases for them.

It is being said that CDPR is working on a fix for the mod flaw and it could be released in this week. However, no official communication for the same has come from the company as of now.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2021 2:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2021 2:42 PM IST

