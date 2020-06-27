comscore Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level | BGR India
Cyberpunk 2077 takes ray tracing to another level

Cyberpunk 2077 game is destined to become a benchmark for the gaming industry, thanks to its excellent integration of ray tracing level technology.

  Published: June 27, 2020 1:54 PM IST
CyberPunk 2077

Following the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event held recently, Nvidia talked a bit about their work with CD Projekt Red in-game. It revealed that it will feature 4 ray-tracing effects plus DLSS 2.0 support to offset graphics, and performance. Cyberpunk 2077 integrates this NVIDIA technology, which uses artificial intelligence to apply intelligent rescaling of the image.

Rendering the game at a much lower resolution and rescaling to the level we have selected. This reduces the actual amount of pixels on the screen and therefore relieves the GPU of a significant workload. For example, when used in “performance” mode, it only renders half the pixels. And rescales the image from that base to reach the target resolution without a noticeable reduction in image quality.

The 4 ray-tracing effects on CyberPunk 2077:

Ray-Traced Diffuse Illumination: Cyberpunk 2077 will include diffuse global lighting, which is the same as that used by the PC version of Metro Exodus. This technique correctly captures sunlight and lighting from shiny surfaces, allowing billboards, sunlight, and other lighted surfaces to properly illuminate your surroundings.

Ray-Traced Reflections: With reflections via Ray Tracing, Cyberpunk 2077 will display realistic reflections using off-screen objects with high levels of detail. Realistically simulating reflections on both opaque and transparent objects. These reflections will also be able to impact objects with different levels of brightness. The advantages of Ray Tracing are greater precision and the lack of graphic artifacts (defects), which are common in traditional techniques for generating reflections.

Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Ambient occlusion is a technique designed to realistically shade objects. This technique helps games show objects in greater depth. With Ray Tracing, ambient shadows can be provided with a high degree of precision and without artifacts. Offering shading in areas too small to be covered by traditional techniques. This effect can already be seen in games like Control, which uses a form of ambient occlusion via Ray Tracing.

Ray-Traced Shadows: Developers can add more perfect shadows to the game. This will remove the limitations of shadow maps while still allowing light to scatter based on lighting conditions realistically. Soft shadows will be present when needed, and sharp contact shadows will be present when conditions allow. This technique can increase the overall realism of the scenes, where the shadows generated by the sun can be easily differentiated from the closest shadows generated by artificial light.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also be compatible with Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 technology and part of the GeForce Now catalog. The game will be out on November 19 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

  Published Date: June 27, 2020 1:54 PM IST

