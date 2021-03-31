CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher games developing simultaneously, patch notes release for AAA title

CyberPunk 2077, the popular game from CD Projekt Red studio is finally receiving the long-awaited 1.2 patch. The Polish video game developer hasn’t shared a specific date about the release date, but it did publish a list of patch notes. Also Read - CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data leak, auctioned on the dark web

As per the developer, the list of patch notes contains the most notable changes that are arriving to PC, consoles. CyberPunk 2077 patch on Stadia will arrive later this week. Some of the prominent changes include fixing ‘police response time’ and ‘driving problems.’ Notably, the patch notes are split into numerous sections like Gameplay, Quests, Open World, Environment and Levels, Cinematic Design, Graphics, Animation, Audio, UI, Stability and Performance, PC-specific, Console-specific, and Miscellaneous. Also Read - CD Projekt Red suffers hack: Company will not give in to the demands

CyberPunk 2077 patch notes 1.2 update

The 1.2 changelist includes a plethora of changes and listing out each and every patch might take eons. But we have tried to cover some of the core changes, for, instance, Steering Sensitivity slider, Rocking/Rotating feature have been added, and Night City Police Department (NCPD) spawn radius has been increased. Quest fixes include- Takemura’s appearance now available in holocall (Life During Wartime), penthouse from Path of Glory can no longer be accessed earlier in the game, Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual will now trigger properly, Panam holocall fixed (Ghost Town), among others. PC-specific fixes include- Ray tracking on AMD graphics cards, Epic Games Store achievements, etc. CD Projekt Red has implemented changes to reduce number of random crashes. There’s optimization for various systems like shadows, shaders as well. For those interested, they can check the entire changelog here. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 mods can allow hackers to take control of your PC

This is the second major patch for CyberPunk 2077 and the game developer cites that ‘many more’ would be released in the future. While it’s a bit late for CD Projekt Red to release the major patch, the move comes in the wake of the ransomware attack where hackers were able to access the internal network, encrypt some devices, and gather certain data from the Polish game developer. As mentioned earlier, CD Projekt Red hasn’t mentioned a specific timeframe for the 1.2 patch roll out, but details of these patch notes indicate that the update might arrive in a week or so.

CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher AAA games developing simultaneously in 2022

On a related note, CD Projekt Red has announced its plan to develop AAA titles Witcher and CyberPunk 2077 simultaneously. To achieve this, the developer cited that it will be building up a larger team in the coming year and form development teams to work on both projects at once.

“All these changes aim to enable us to work on multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, starting in 2022”, CTO Paweł Zawodny noted.

Apparently, CD Projekt Red will change the approach for games launch in the coming year and replace longer development roadmaps with an annual roadmap to provide gamers concise look at upcoming releases.