The year 2019 has been a great year for gaming. We got some great games like Sekiro and Control. And 2020 promises to be just as entertaining from the games that are lined up. Some of these games have created waves in the community. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 is already one of the most awaited games. Though we don’t really know all the games that are set to come out this year, we do have a list of the ones we think will be hitting the markets.

We will be listing out the games that are hitting the consoles which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. The list also features games that will be hitting PC and Stadia as well. This ought to make the list a varied one with something for everyone. Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are set for holiday release so it is too early to list the games meant for the next-gen consoles. Without any further ado, here’s a look at the list of the games and their platforms we expect this year.

Games with expected launch dates

– Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC – January 9 (PC)

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – January 17 (PC, Xbox One and PS4)

– Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – January 23 (PS4)

– Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – January 23 (PS4/Switch)

– Journey to the Savage Planet – January 28 (PS4, PC, Xbox One/US)

– Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – January 28 (PS4, Xbox One)

– Journey to the Savage Planet – January 31 (PC, Xbox One and PS4/EU)

– Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD – January TBC (Switch)

– The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – February 4 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch)

– Life is Strange 2 Collector’s Edition – February 4 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One/US)

– Monster Jam Steel Titans – February 4 (Switch)

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps – February 11 (PC, Xbox One)

– Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) – February 11 (PS4)

– The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition – February 11 (PS4)

– Darksiders Genesis – February 14 (PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Dreams – February 14 (PS4)

– Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – February 18 (PS4, Xbox One)

– Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC – February 25 (Xbox One)

– Two Point Hospital – February 25 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

– Marvel’s Iron Man VR – February 28 (PSVR)

– Final Fantasy 7 Remake – March 3 (PS4)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – March 13 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Nioh 2 – March 13 (PS4)

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – March 20 (Switch)

– Doom Eternal – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– Doom 64 – March 20 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Bleeding Edge – March 24 (PC, Xbox One)

– Persona 5 Royal – March 31 (PS4)

– Half-Life: Alyx – March TBC (PC/VR)

– Resident Evil 3 – April 3 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)



– Cyberpunk 2077 – April 16 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– Predator Hunting Grounds – April 24 (PS4)

– Trials of Mana – April 24 (PC, PS4 and Switch)

– Gears Tactics – April 28 (PC)

– Marvel’s Avengers – May 15 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– The Last of Us: Part 2 – May 29 (PS4)

– Fast & Furious Crossroads – May TBC (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

2020 games that are still TBC

– Control: The Foundation DLC – Early 2020 ([PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– The Elder Scrolls: Blades – Early 2020 (Switch)

– Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story DLC – Early 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– The Outer Worlds – Early 2020 (Switch)

– State of Decay 2 – Early 2020 (PC)

– Yakuza 0 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)

– What The Golf? – Early 2020 (Switch)

– Yakuza Kiwami – Early 2020 (Xbox One)

– Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Early 2020 (Xbox One)

– Fallout 76: Wastelanders – Q1 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Dying Light 2 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Minecraft Dungeons – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Wasteland 3 – Spring 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Moving Out – Q2 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Control: AWE DLC – Mid 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Death Stranding – Summer 2020 (PC)

– Ghost of Tsushima – Summer 2020 (PS4)

– Outriders – Summer 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Planet Coaster – Summer 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

– Godfall – Holiday 2020 (PC, PS5)

– Halo Infinite – Holiday 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X)

– Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga – Holiday 2020 (Xbox Series X)

– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One and Switch)

– Destroy All Humans! Remake – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– Disco Elysium – TBC 2020 (PS4, Xbox One)

– Doom Eternal – TBC 2020 (Switch, Stadia)

– Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Final Fantasy 13-2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Final Fantasy 14 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Gods & Monsters – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia)

– Kerbal Space Program 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Little Nightmares 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Microsoft Flight Simulator – TBC 2020 (PC, Xbox One)

– Oddworld: Soulstorm – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Orcs Must Die 3 – TBC 2020 (Stadia)

– Phantasy Star Online 2 – TBC 2020 (Xbox One)

– Psychonauts 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Rainbow Six Quarantine – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Skull and Bones – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4 and Xbox One)

– Spelunky 2 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4)

– Spiritfarer – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – TBC 2020 (PC)

– Streets of Rage 4 – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

– Watch Dogs Legion – TBC 2020 (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia)

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon – TBC 2020 (PS4)