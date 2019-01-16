comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Days Gone to Gears 5: All PS4 and Xbox One console 2019 exclusives games confirmed
News

Days Gone to Gears 5: All PS4 and Xbox One console 2019 exclusives games confirmed

Gaming

There are some exciting games lined up for the console gamers this year.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 3:44 PM IST
Xbox PlayStation controllers

Image Credit: Pixabay

The world of console gaming has been a very integral part of the gaming industry and gamers. Both Sony‘s PlayStation and Microsoft‘s Xbox have had exclusive titles that have been available only for these respective platforms. Exclusives have always been the games that made sure that the PlayStation or the Xbox stood out from the PC gaming crowd because this is what makes these platforms special and adds value. We have had some excellent exclusives from Sony which has set a benchmark in the gaming world that include titles like God of War.

Sony has always been the company that provided more exclusives than Microsoft could and that has been one of the weaker aspects of the Xbox series of consoles. The Xbox series of consoles have always had excellent hardware, but for have failed to capture the market as well as PlayStation has. Many experts have claimed that the reason behind this is that fact that Microsoft has had fewer options in terms of the games available. Microsoft in the recent years has even failed to live up to the number of exclusives that it promised to customers.

Vikendi coming to PUBG on Xbox One and PS4 on January 22

Also Read

Vikendi coming to PUBG on Xbox One and PS4 on January 22

So if you are into console gaming, here’s a list of confirmed exclusive titles that will be coming to the respective consoles in 2019.

Exclusives coming to PS4 in 2019

Days Gone

– Judgement

– Shenmue III

– Spelunky 2

– God Eater 3

Exclusives coming to Xbox One in 2019

Gears 5

– Phoenix Point

– Crackdown 3

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

– Battletoads

  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Beta on Android gets group video call shortcut
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite has a mysterious new orb as Season 8 approaches
thumb-img
News
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 2 Pro bootloader unlocking is now official, company posts tutorial

Ultimate Ears 'BOOM 3' Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs 15,995

Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared

Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Days Gone to Gears 5: All PS4 and Xbox One console 2019 exclusives games confirmed

Gaming

Days Gone to Gears 5: All PS4 and Xbox One console 2019 exclusives games confirmed
Microsoft to set up 10 AI labs, train 5 lakh youth in India

News

Microsoft to set up 10 AI labs, train 5 lakh youth in India
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

News

Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4
Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 next year

News

Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 next year
Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

News

Sony to restructure its mobile division: Report

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Beta एंड्रॉइड 2.19.9 में शामिल हुआ ग्रुप कॉल शॉर्टकट

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 अमेजन पर हुआ लिस्ट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का पहला 5G फोन 24 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स!

Nokia 3.1 Plus को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

Realme 2: 4 महीनों में बिक गए 20 लाख स्मार्टफोन

News

Realme 2 Pro bootloader unlocking is now official, company posts tutorial
News
Realme 2 Pro bootloader unlocking is now official, company posts tutorial
Ultimate Ears 'BOOM 3' Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs 15,995

News

Ultimate Ears 'BOOM 3' Bluetooth speaker launched for Rs 15,995
Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report

News

Huawei to continue as second-largest smartphone maker in 2019: Report
Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on Amazon India; design, key specifications revealed