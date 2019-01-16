Days Gone to Gears 5: All PS4 and Xbox One console 2019 exclusives games confirmed

The world of console gaming has been a very integral part of the gaming industry and gamers. Both Sony‘s PlayStation and Microsoft‘s Xbox have had exclusive titles that have been available only for these respective platforms. Exclusives have always been the games that made sure that the PlayStation or the Xbox stood out from the PC gaming crowd because this is what makes these platforms special and adds value. We have had some excellent exclusives from Sony which has set a benchmark in the gaming world that include titles like God of War.

Sony has always been the company that provided more exclusives than Microsoft could and that has been one of the weaker aspects of the Xbox series of consoles. The Xbox series of consoles have always had excellent hardware, but for have failed to capture the market as well as PlayStation has. Many experts have claimed that the reason behind this is that fact that Microsoft has had fewer options in terms of the games available. Microsoft in the recent years has even failed to live up to the number of exclusives that it promised to customers.

So if you are into console gaming, here’s a list of confirmed exclusive titles that will be coming to the respective consoles in 2019.

Exclusives coming to PS4 in 2019

– Days Gone

– Judgement

– Shenmue III

– Spelunky 2

– God Eater 3

Exclusives coming to Xbox One in 2019

– Gears 5

– Phoenix Point

– Crackdown 3

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

– Battletoads