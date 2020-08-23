DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights

There’s a new Batman game confirmed from DC called Gotham Knights. But it seems like Batman may not be featured in the game and his former sidekicks will. The trailer teases Batman death and a video recording has been sent to Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood. The Batgirl here is Barbara Gordon and the plot seems to ignore the events of The Killing Joke storyline. Also Read - Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

The trailer also teases that the Court of Owls will be involved in the game. But it will not be up to Batman to stop them. Besides the Talons, the vigilantes will face Dr Freeze among other villains. The game has been developed by WB Games Montréal which also developed the Batman: Arkham Origins game. The trailer and gameplay was released as part of DC FanDome reveal which showcased upcoming projects from the production house. Gotham Knights is set to be a open-world action RPG co-op game. Also Read - The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

The Robin in the game is apparently Tim Drake who will wield a collapsible quarterstaff. Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl will be using a tonfa and be a skilled hacker. Nightwing on the other hand will be skilled at acrobatics and use his signature Escrima Sticks while Jason Todd’s Red Hood will be the only one using guns. The gameplay trailer shows off almost 8-minute worth of gameplay.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal creative director Patrick Redding said, “The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront.” He added, “We’re looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City.”

While Warner Bros Games president David Haddad was quoted saying, “With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players. As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe.”

Gotham Knights is set to release next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.