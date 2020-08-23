comscore DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights
News

DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights

Gaming

The trailer teases Batman death and is succeeded by Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood.

  • Updated: August 23, 2020 4:06 PM IST
Gotham Knights

There’s a new Batman game confirmed from DC called Gotham Knights. But it seems like Batman may not be featured in the game and his former sidekicks will. The trailer teases Batman death and a video recording has been sent to Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood. The Batgirl here is Barbara Gordon and the plot seems to ignore the events of The Killing Joke storyline. Also Read - Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

The trailer also teases that the Court of Owls will be involved in the game. But it will not be up to Batman to stop them. Besides the Talons, the vigilantes will face Dr Freeze among other villains. The game has been developed by WB Games Montréal which also developed the Batman: Arkham Origins game. The trailer and gameplay was released as part of DC FanDome reveal which showcased upcoming projects from the production house. Gotham Knights is set to be a open-world action RPG co-op game. Also Read - The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

The Robin in the game is apparently Tim Drake who will wield a collapsible quarterstaff. Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl will be using a tonfa and be a skilled hacker. Nightwing on the other hand will be skilled at acrobatics and use his signature Escrima Sticks while Jason Todd’s Red Hood will be the only one using guns. The gameplay trailer shows off almost 8-minute worth of gameplay.

Warner Bros. Games Montréal creative director Patrick Redding said, “The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront.” He added, “We’re looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City.”

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Also Read

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

While Warner Bros Games president David Haddad was quoted saying, “With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players. As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe.”

Gotham Knights is set to release next year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 23, 2020 4:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2020 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights
Gaming
DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights
Microsoft brings Eye Contact feature to Surface Pro X: Check details

News

Microsoft brings Eye Contact feature to Surface Pro X: Check details

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR available at special price: Check details

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Microsoft brings Eye Contact feature to Surface Pro X: Check details

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights

Gaming

DC releases trailer and 8-minute gameplay of Gotham Knights
Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games

Gaming

Batman Court of Owls teased to be part of next game from WB Games
The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Gaming

The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy
Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone

Gaming

Epic Games is giving away the Batman banner to everyone
FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman

Gaming

FortniteXBatman: Batman has arrived on Fortnite along with Catwoman

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia लॉन्च करेगी दो नए फोन, स्मार्टफोन के साथ टीज किया नया फीचर फोन

Asus Zenfone 7 की लाइव तस्वीर हुई लीक, नजर आया फोन का फ्लिप कैमरा

क्या इस स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करने वाली है मोटोरोला? गलती से सामने आया नाम

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League का ट्रेलर हुआ जारी, मिलेगा सुपरविलेन का कंट्रोल

Apple Days sale सेल में अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर बिक रहा ये iPhone

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

Microsoft brings Eye Contact feature to Surface Pro X: Check details
News
Microsoft brings Eye Contact feature to Surface Pro X: Check details
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon
Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

News

Mivi Octave 2 speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999
News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's

News

News publishers in US want Apple to give them App Store deal similar to Amazon's
Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers