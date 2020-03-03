comscore Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2 | BGR India
News

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2

Gaming

Death Stranding finally has a PC release date after releasing for PS4 last year.

  • Updated: March 3, 2020 10:01 AM IST
Death Stranding headcrab

From Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated games last year. And now the PC release date of the game has been officially set for June 2. It was released on PS4 on November 8 and now the twitter handle of Kojima Productions has announced that the PC version of the game is finally coming. The text of the tweet reads, “You can watch #DeathStranding PC Release Date Trailer in 60fps, on KJP’s Official YouTube Channel! The PC release is June 2nd! #TomorrowIsInYourHands”

Related Stories


While 505 Games is publishing this version of the game, it is surprising to say the least that we will get to see a PC port. The tweet thanks the fans for their support, and that is essential considering the game has been teasing for a while. It’s been a few years since the game first started teasing and we even got the first footage at E3 2018. The game was tagged as a PS4 exclusive for the longest time until it was removed back in May 2019. There’s a new PC release trailer as well.

Death Stranding is already available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for Rs 3,999. Though many thought that the game was unusual in the beginning, it went on to win  The Game Awards and DICE awards last year. There are multiple pre-order bonuses for the game as well which include. The game on PC will have support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and will also include a photo mode. Besides these it will also feature some Half-Life-themed cosmetics which include Gordon Freeman’s glasses, a headcrab and others.

– Death Stranding HD wallpapers
– Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses
– Chiral gold and omnireflector cap
– Gold and silver speed skeleton
– Gold and silver armour plate

Besides these there are some default rewards for those that just buy the game on PC.

– Selections from ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’ digital art book (by Titan Books)
– Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition by Ludvig Forsell (including 10 unreleased tracks)
– Ludens mask sunglasses (chiral gold and omnireflector)
– Gold and silver power skeleton
– Gold and silver all-terrain skeleton
– Gold and silver armour plate (LV2)

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Also Read

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

The first trailer of the game was released quite a while back, and we have seen a few since. But the mystery around the game just does not seem to lift. Even creator Hideo Kojima at one point said that even he does not fully understand the game, and that could be interpreted as what it represents, and not the content of the game of course.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 9:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2020 10:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2
Gaming
Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2
Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

News

Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Dish TV revises NCF for its subscribers as per NTO 2.0 order

Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix

Poco X2 Phoenix Red sale in India: Price, offers, features, specifications and more

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2

Gaming

Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2
The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Gaming

The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most
Death Stranding is coming to PC next year

Gaming

Death Stranding is coming to PC next year
Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

Gaming

Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

हिंदी समाचार

Flipstart Days : इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एक्सेसरीज पर मिल रहा है 80% का डिस्काउंट, अंतिम दिन आज

तो क्या प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी छोड़ देंगे सोशल मीडिया?

Poco X2 को फोनिक्स रेड कलर वेरिएंट की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर्स

Oppo ने लॉन्च किए दो वायरलेस हेडफोन, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का Kash प्लान

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होंगे नए रेडमी स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे चार रियर कैमरे और दमदार फीचर

News

Dish TV revises NCF for its subscribers as per NTO 2.0 order
News
Dish TV revises NCF for its subscribers as per NTO 2.0 order
Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

News

Oppo Kash financial services launched in India
Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s update rolls out to users
OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get WiFi calling and system level fix
Poco X2 Phoenix Red sale in India: Price, offers, features, specifications and more

News

Poco X2 Phoenix Red sale in India: Price, offers, features, specifications and more