Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2

From Kojima Productions, Death Stranding was one of the most anticipated games last year. And now the PC release date of the game has been officially set for June 2. It was released on PS4 on November 8 and now the twitter handle of Kojima Productions has announced that the PC version of the game is finally coming. The text of the tweet reads, “You can watch #DeathStranding PC Release Date Trailer in 60fps, on KJP’s Official YouTube Channel! The PC release is June 2nd! #TomorrowIsInYourHands”

While 505 Games is publishing this version of the game, it is surprising to say the least that we will get to see a PC port. The tweet thanks the fans for their support, and that is essential considering the game has been teasing for a while. It’s been a few years since the game first started teasing and we even got the first footage at E3 2018. The game was tagged as a PS4 exclusive for the longest time until it was removed back in May 2019. There’s a new PC release trailer as well.

Death Stranding is already available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for Rs 3,999. Though many thought that the game was unusual in the beginning, it went on to win The Game Awards and DICE awards last year. There are multiple pre-order bonuses for the game as well which include. The game on PC will have support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and will also include a photo mode. Besides these it will also feature some Half-Life-themed cosmetics which include Gordon Freeman’s glasses, a headcrab and others.

– Death Stranding HD wallpapers

– Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

– Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

– Gold and silver speed skeleton

– Gold and silver armour plate

Besides these there are some default rewards for those that just buy the game on PC.

– Selections from ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’ digital art book (by Titan Books)

– Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition by Ludvig Forsell (including 10 unreleased tracks)

– Ludens mask sunglasses (chiral gold and omnireflector)

– Gold and silver power skeleton

– Gold and silver all-terrain skeleton

– Gold and silver armour plate (LV2)

The first trailer of the game was released quite a while back, and we have seen a few since. But the mystery around the game just does not seem to lift. Even creator Hideo Kojima at one point said that even he does not fully understand the game, and that could be interpreted as what it represents, and not the content of the game of course.