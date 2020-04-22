Death Stranding PC release delayed to July due to Covid-19

It seem like another game release has been delayed by the disruption from the Covid-19 corovavirus situation. And this time it’s the PC release of Death Stranding. The PC release of the game was announced last year. And it was in March when it was announced that the game would be made available on June 2. And now in a new tweet, 505 Games has announced that the launch is delayed to July 14. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India; comes with a copy of Death Stranding

While 505 Games is publishing this version of the game, it is surprising to say the least that we will get to see a PC port. The previous tweet about the launch date thanked the fans for their support. And that is essential considering the game has been teasing for a while. It’s been a few years since the game first started teasing and we even got the first footage at E3 2018. The game was tagged as a PS4 exclusive for the longest time until it was removed back in May 2019. There’s a new PC release trailer as well. Also Read - Death Stranding is coming to PC on June 2

Death Stranding is already available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for Rs 3,999. Though many thought that the game was unusual in the beginning, it went on to win The Game Awards and DICE awards last year. There are multiple pre-order bonuses for the game as well which include. The game on PC will have support for high frame rate and ultrawide monitors, and will also include a photo mode. Besides these it will also feature some Half-Life-themed cosmetics which include Gordon Freeman’s glasses, a headcrab and others. Also Read - The Game Awards 2019 nominees announced with Death Stranding and Control getting most

Due to the work from home orders in place at #KojimaProductions, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the PC launch of #DeathStranding to July 14, 2020. This allows the development team more time to finalize and polish. Thank you so much for the support, keep on keeping on! pic.twitter.com/DI9yVCsDEn — 505 Games (@505_Games) April 21, 2020

– Death Stranding HD wallpapers

– Chiral gold and omnireflector sunglasses

– Chiral gold and omnireflector cap

– Gold and silver speed skeleton

– Gold and silver armour plate

Besides these there are some default rewards for those that just buy the game on PC.

– Selections from ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’ digital art book (by Titan Books)

– Death Stranding Original Score Expanded Edition by Ludvig Forsell (including 10 unreleased tracks)

– Gold and silver power skeleton

– Ludens mask sunglasses (chiral gold and omnireflector)

– Gold and silver all-terrain skeleton

– Gold and silver armour plate (LV2)