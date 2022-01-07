comscore Delhi had the most amount of online gamers in India in 2021: MPL IMGR report
Delhi had the maximum number of online gamers in India in 2021: Report

Delhi took the top spot in the IMGR 2021 report, followed by Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow and Patna. It also was the only metro city to have made the top five list.

One of India’s leading fantasy gaming platforms, Mobile Premier League (MPL) has released its India Mobile Gaming Report 2021 (IMGR), sharing data for the country’s gaming geography. According to the report, in 2021, Delhi had the highest number of online gamers in the country. It also was the only metro city to have made the top five list. Also Read - 'India's first Metaverse' LOKA, gaming app showcased at Shark Tank India

Delhi took the top spot in the IMGR 2021 report, followed by Jaipur, Pune, Lucknow and Patna. MPL in a statement said that “cities such as Pune, Lucknow and Patna, saw a huge number of players taking to mobile games in 2021, toppling big cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. While Mumbai and Bengaluru clinched sixth and seventh positions, Kolkata was at the 12th position.” Also Read - AMD Ryzen 6000 processors launched at CES 2022: First to integrate Microsoft's Pluton security chip

While you might think the top game spots might be taken by heavy graphic PC or mobile games, like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. Surprisingly that was not the case with Carrom, Fruit Dart, Fruit Chop, Runner No 1, and Block Puzzle taking the top spots. According to the report Chess and Pool also saw a sharp rise in the number of gamers in the country, with MPL receiving 1.3 million esports players registration in the year. Also Read - From crypto to foldable phones, top 5 tech trends that will dominate 2022

It also stated that, it saw half a million games being played on its platform with a live viewership of 17 million in the year.

In other news, Consultancy firm EY has also released a report suggesting that the Indian domestic market for online gaming will grow to more than $2 billion in 2023 from a mere $906 million in 2019, according to its estimates. This means that the gaming industry will provide a CAGR of nearly 22 percent. It also added that online gamers in India will approximately grow from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022, with an estimated 85 percent share occupied by mobile gamers.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2022 5:22 PM IST

