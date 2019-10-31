comscore Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019
Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Top 24 teams qualifying for the South Asian Regional finals will battle it out in Delhi from November 6-10, to qualify for Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

  Updated: October 31, 2019 5:33 PM IST
PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN Fall Split 2019 finalists

We just witnessed the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 wrapping up in India, and hot on its tails Tencent Games is  rolling out the PMCO Fall Split, globally. Top esports clans across the globe are competing in this tournament vying for a total prize pool of $2.5 million.

Currently in its third phase, the VIVO PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 is hosting regional play-ins, which has received a enthusiastic response in India with many teams signing up under the South Asian region. The South Asia Finals will be held in Delhi at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, from November 6-10. The tournament will feature popular Indian teams like Team SouL, Team IND and ORANGE ROCK. These teams witll go head to head in a race to bag a prize pool of $175,000 (Rs 1,24,21,850 approx).

During the Play-Ins, the 24 teams have been grouped into 3 groups of 8 teams each. Over the course of two days, all the teams will be playing against everyone else. There will be 6 matches on each day to ensure every team faces everyone else irrespective of the group.

The top 16 teams from the play-ins will compete in the Regional Finals happening from November 7-10 at the same venue in Delhi. All the maps Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi will be played. And, the winners will be representing India at the Global Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked

PUBG Mobile Season 10 battle pass, skins, and details leaked

Earlier this year, the India Regional Finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2019 took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. With an ensemble of top PUBG Mobile competitors, Team SouL was crowned PMCO India Regional Champions for the Spring Split. They went on to represent India at Berlin for the Fall Split global finals.

Fans will be able to catch the action of the tournament on the official PUBG Mobile social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  Published Date: October 31, 2019 5:29 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 31, 2019 5:33 PM IST

