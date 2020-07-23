comscore Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India
News

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Gaming

Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 are the newest addition to the gaming lineup by Dell.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 12:40 PM IST
alienware-m15-r3-laptop

Dell and Alienware in India today launched the latest in PC gaming with the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. Dell had introduced Dell G Series gaming laptops back in 2017. Also Read - Alienware Aurora R11 gaming rig, updated Area-51m, m15/m17 gaming laptops announced

Alienware m15 R3: Details

The new Alienware m15 R3 is thin at 39.6 cm and is apparently designed to offer unprecedented performance. It comes with Tobii consumer eye tracker designed for competitive gaming with Tobii Reflex and spotlight. Powered by advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling, for performance. Also Read - Dell launches its newest gaming laptop portfolio in India with Alienware Area-51m customizable laptop

Dell G series: Details

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell’s G Series portfolio. Offering the AAA advantage, it is also the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads). It is paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed. The thin and sleek G5 15 SE features a modern “stealth fighter” look with a premium Supernova Silver finish with blue accents. Along with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel, the new G5 15 SE has a customizable red backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery to keep the gamers on the top of their game.

The Dell G5 15 presents a premium metallic IMR finish, and is just 21.6 mm tall. It comes with the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. Featuring large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to spread out the heat, the Dell G5 also features the 1650Ti graphics.

The Dell G3 15 now offers up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors in two graphics variants, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. In its new avatar, it is just 21.6mm, making it a portable gaming laptop. The Dell G Series features game ready technology including Nahimic 3D Audio, Game Shift, and Alienware Command Center.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming rig, updated Area-51m, m15/m17 gaming laptops announced

Also Read

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming rig, updated Area-51m, m15/m17 gaming laptops announced

Pricing and availability

The Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs 199,990 while the Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990. The Dell G5 15 starts at Rs 82,590 and Dell G3 15 starts at Rs 73,990. All these prices include GST in them. The new gaming laptops will be available for purchase at online and offline stores including Amazon, Flipkart, select large format retail and multi brand outlets, and at select Dell Exclusive Stores.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2020 12:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

Laptops

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje

Interviews

BGR Talks: Head of India - Zoom Video Communications, Sameer Raje

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Gaming

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Most Popular

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs

Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Gaming

Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India
Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals
PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

News

PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand
Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Features

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत, केंद्र को लौटाने होंगे 833 करोड़

रियमली ने टीज किया नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन Realme V5, जानिए खास बातें

Xiaomi ने घटाए Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 की कीमतें, जानें क्या है नए दाम

इन डिवाइसेस को नहीं मिलेगा गूगल के अपकमिंग ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम Android 11 का अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें क्या है कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched
Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs

News

Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs
Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online

News

Vivo S7 price and specifications leaked online
ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

News

ROG Cetra gaming earphones announced; check details

new arrivals in india

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers