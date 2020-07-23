Dell launches Alienware m15 R3 and Dell G series gaming laptops in India

Dell and Alienware in India today launched the latest in PC gaming with the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. Dell had introduced Dell G Series gaming laptops back in 2017. Also Read - Alienware Aurora R11 gaming rig, updated Area-51m, m15/m17 gaming laptops announced

Alienware m15 R3: Details

The new Alienware m15 R3 is thin at 39.6 cm and is apparently designed to offer unprecedented performance. It comes with Tobii consumer eye tracker designed for competitive gaming with Tobii Reflex and spotlight. Powered by advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling, for performance. Also Read - Dell launches its newest gaming laptop portfolio in India with Alienware Area-51m customizable laptop

Dell G series: Details

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell’s G Series portfolio. Offering the AAA advantage, it is also the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads). It is paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed. The thin and sleek G5 15 SE features a modern “stealth fighter” look with a premium Supernova Silver finish with blue accents. Along with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel, the new G5 15 SE has a customizable red backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery to keep the gamers on the top of their game.

The Dell G5 15 presents a premium metallic IMR finish, and is just 21.6 mm tall. It comes with the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. Featuring large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to spread out the heat, the Dell G5 also features the 1650Ti graphics.

The Dell G3 15 now offers up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors in two graphics variants, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. In its new avatar, it is just 21.6mm, making it a portable gaming laptop. The Dell G Series features game ready technology including Nahimic 3D Audio, Game Shift, and Alienware Command Center.

Pricing and availability

The Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs 199,990 while the Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990. The Dell G5 15 starts at Rs 82,590 and Dell G3 15 starts at Rs 73,990. All these prices include GST in them. The new gaming laptops will be available for purchase at online and offline stores including Amazon, Flipkart, select large format retail and multi brand outlets, and at select Dell Exclusive Stores.