  Dell launches its newest gaming laptop portfolio in India with Alienware Area-51m customizable laptop
Dell launches its newest gaming laptop portfolio in India with Alienware Area-51m customizable laptop

The new laptops are now available online on Dell's own website for purchase.

  Published: March 18, 2019 8:57 PM IST
California based technology company Dell launched its newest gaming laptops in India today that includes the Dell G7 15 from its own G-series of laptops, and the new Alienware 15m and the Area-51m. The new Area-51m is the flagship device of the company which has been redesigned with the new ‘Legend’ and ‘Epic’ brand identities in mind. The new Alienware m15 is the smallest Alienware laptop yet with thin bezels for a smaller form-factor.

Alienware Area-51m price, features, specifications

According to Dell, the Alienware Area-51m is the world’s most powerful and upgradeable gaming laptop that was first showcased at Gamescom 2018. The Area-51m reaches performance levels previously capable only with desktops as it is the first and only laptop with a 9th generation Intel i9 8-core desktop processors. It is also the world’s first gaming laptop that supports upgradable NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics with Advanced Cryo-Tech 2.0 technology for cooling, 64GB RAM and 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology.

The Alienware TactX keyboard features 2.2mm of travel, anti-ghosting technology, per-key RGB LED lighting, N-Key rollover technology. The Area-51m comes with an array of gaming features that include the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center. The prices of the customizable laptop start at Rs 299,590, and is available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon color options.

Alienware m15 price, features, specifications

Focusing on portability in gaming machines, the new Alienware m15 is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch Alienware laptop. At 2.16 kg and 17.9mm thinness, it is 30 percent smaller and 38 percent lighter than the current 15-inch Alienware laptop. A powerful machine for gamers, it has 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 & 2070 MQ design graphics cards along with Cryo-Tech v2.0, an advanced thermal cooling technology. AlienFX customizable lighting is available with this laptops and it is available across 6 zones including keyboard, power button, and LCD cover Alien head. The Alienware m15 prices in India starts at Rs 178,399, and is available in Epic Silver and Nebula Red color options.

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review: A powerhouse for creators

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review: A powerhouse for creators

Dell G7 15 price, features, specifications

Dell has also updated its G-Series gaming laptops with the launch of all new G7 15. The G7 is set to offer an affordable yet powerful gaming system. With a thin and sleek design that is 20 percent thinner at 19.9mm thinness, it is the thinnest G Series laptop to date. It is powered by the 8th gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce 20 series RTX graphics cards, and 144Hz refresh rate panel and comes with 6GB GDDR6 video memory. The Dell G7 comes with two front-firing speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology. It is priced at Rs 157,399 is available in Abyss Grey color with blue accents.

  Published Date: March 18, 2019 8:57 PM IST

