Desert Eagle handgun is coming to PUBG Mobile soon

There’s a new update coming for PUBG Mobile and it seems we are getting the Desert Eagle handgun. We have already seen the handgun added to the PC and console versions of the game and now it’s coming to PUBG Mobile. The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is one of the most recognized handguns in pop culture.

The Desert Eagle or Deagle for short is the most popular handgun in video games, and now it is available on PUBG as well. The Deagle is a handgun that deals the most damage among pistols with great muzzle velocity and will be spawned on all maps. Deagle can deal 62 damage per shot, and take both red-dot and holographic sights. It can be equipped with various magazines and a laser sight that improves hip fire accuracy. It has the most recoil among all the pistols. The Deagle uses .45 ACP ammo and the standard magazine fits 7 rounds and the extended one 10.

Besides this the devs are bringing a new set of characters to PUBG Mobile, from AMC’s The Walking Dead no less. Tencent Games in its effort to counter Fortnite is introducing new characters from the popular zombie apocalypse series and some equipment as well. Players can get the characters of Rick, Daryl, Michonne and the infamous Negan. Players can also get Daryl’s trademark bike from the series, Michonne’s katana and of course Negan’s spiked bat, Lucile. These items will be replacing the items in the game as usual. These items will be available till early 2020, and this seems like an appropriate crossover considering that both deal with zombies.

Besides the addition of the The Walking Dead characters, recently after the release of the newest Apple iOS 13, people discovered that the new update makes Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayable. This was due to a three-finger touch issue, that had a whole other meaning on iOS 13. The new three-finger touch feature for iOS 13 that is a text-editing gesture brings up options like undo, copy, and paste.