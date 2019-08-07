comscore Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg
Dew Arena Championship introduces PUBG Mobile in its mobile leg

Gaming

Along with PUBG Mobile, Dew Arena features a host of popular titles on the Mobile Gaming leg. These include World Cricket Championship 2 on mobile, Street Fighter V and Rocket League on ground. PC gaming will have CS:GO and DOTA 2.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Dew Arena PUBG

With PUBG Mobile’s success in India, Dew Arena is featuring it in the Mobile Gaming leg of the tournament. According to the organizers Dew Arena on mobile, includes PUBG Mobile to satiate popular demand. With close to 700,000 participants in 2018, Dew Arena’s Mobile Gaming leg has proved successful in the past. PUBG Mobile has achieved extreme popularity in recent years, especially is India. Along with PUBG Mobile, Dew Arena features a host of popular titles on the Mobile Gaming leg. These include World Cricket Championship 2 on mobile, Street Fighter V and Rocket League on ground. PC gaming will have CS:GO and DOTA 2.

Participants will be able to compete in the PUBG Battle Royale everyday till October 2. The organizers will hold a total of 101 matches each day. The winners of the first 100 matches will advance to the Daily Qualifier. In addition to the Rs 31,oo,ooo prize pool, Mountain Dew will also celebrate the winners on its soft drink bottles.

Dew Arena: PUBG Mobile registration details

PUBG Mobile registrations on Dew Arena are open till October 2, which can be done here. Participants will need to share their full name, PUBG Mobile character name, PUBG Mobile nickname, e-mail, contact number and city of residence, on the tournament website to register for the match. They will receive an SMS or email with details and the link to the discord room where the next match details will be shared.

Participation in the championship is free. The PUBG Dew Arena tournament will feature solo matches across Erangel, Sanhok and Vikendi. Each daily qualifying players will win vouchers worth Rs 5,000 and also stand a chance to compete at the Grand Finale in October.

Akshat Rathee, MD of ESL India said, “India is now at the forefront of mobile esports. This esports revolution is no longer centred in our large cities. The gamer in India is from our smaller towns and smaller cities. The introduction of PUBG Mobile on the Dew Arena platform gives gamers across India a great platform to sign in the game of their choice. ESL India and Dew Arena have always been committed to building spaces where everybody can be somebody and where they are celebrated as stars of their generation. PUBG with its ‘Winner, Winner’ slogan also elevates gamers and gives them recognition. It is the perfect combination and we are confident that enthusiasts are going to have a top-class gaming experience through the 90-day PUBG Mobile integration on Dew Arena.”

