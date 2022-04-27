comscore Diablo Immortal hits mobile devices and PC on June 2
Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, Android, and iOS on June 2: Here are the details

The game will be free-to-play and online-only, and according to the Diablo team, it will have new characters, storylines and additional content for a “constantly evolving experience”.

Blizzard has announced that Diablo Immortal will be released for Android and iOS on June 2 pre-registrations ahead of the launch are already open. The company also confirmed the PC Open Beta on the same day it releases on mobile platforms. The game will be free-to-play and online-only, and according to the Diablo team, it will have new characters, storylines and additional content for a “constantly evolving experience”. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here are top ways you can speed it up

The will also feature a MMO element that lets gamers randomly find and play with other players. One can also play it solo. Up to 150 people can form a clan to earn clan achievements.

“The demons of the Burning Hells are ready to be slain in the most expansive Diablo game that Blizzard has ever released,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “As Blizzard’s first game designed from the ground up for mobile, it was important to us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we did a lot of testing, incorporated a lot of feedback, and created a game that we’re very excited to share with players. We’re looking forward to unleashing this epic new entry in the Diablo franchise, and we can’t wait to join everyone in Sanctuary.”

Diablo Immortal players will be able to travel through eight different expansion zones that will have their unique styles. The developers also confirmed that they will be adding more zones and content for players to further explore the world of Diablo Immortal.

Over 30 million players have already pre-registered across all platforms to gain access as soon as the game launches. All players will receive the stunning Horadrim Cosmetic Set to celebrate this significant milestone when the game launches. As per the firm, this is just the beginning, as new content will be released regularly to players for free in the years to come, including new zones, dungeons, and character classes.

Diablo Immortal is the first Blizzard game to be built from the ground up for mobile, but the series started in the ’90s. Diablo 4 is on the way, and parent company Activision Blizzard noted in its latest financial results briefing.

  Published Date: April 27, 2022 11:13 AM IST

