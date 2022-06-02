comscore Diablo Immortal launched on Android Google Play Store, iOS Apple Apple Store
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Diablo Immortal Launched On Android Google Play Store Ios Apple Apple Store
News

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS: All you need to know about the free multiplayer game

Gaming

The new Diablo Immortal is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III.

Diablo-Immortal

Diablo Immortal available for download

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the popular title Diablo Immortal ahead of schedule on Android and iOS. The game is currently listed on both the application stores and interested gamers can download it right away. Diablo Immortal is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Also Read - Serious security bugs put millions of Android devices at risk: Check details

Diablo Immortal World

The new game series is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. In the new game, angels and demons wage an endless war over dominion of the mortal realm. It is a multiplayer experience where other players will go on a quest to collect the shattered fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and prevent the Lord of Terror’s return. Also Read - Truecaller new features for Android: Callers can now flash messages while calling

Player Customization

The players will be able to customize their character. You’ll be able to select hairstyles, face structures and even adjust your forehead size. You can choose from six customizable classes which are: Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Necromancer, Crusader, Monk, and Wizard Also Read - Amazon to no longer offer in-app Kindle purchases on Android app

Abilities and Weapons

The players will be able to gain new abilities with each successful encounter to become more powerful. There’ll be plenty options to gear up with all-new set items and weapons. The weapons will also level up in power as your level increases.

Mechanics

The Blizzard Entertainment developers claim that the game has the best PC mechanics brought into snappy, intuitive controls on mobile devices. Players get directional controls to move heroes around the world. The Diablo Immortal game supports cross-platform and cross-save with PC or Mobile. This not only makes it easy to play on any medium but also enhances the circle of players.

Players will be able to meet and socialize with their fellow adventurers in the world of Sanctuary. They will be able to jump into the arena of battle, embark on a raid through the shadows of a dungeon, or upgrade gear.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 8:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones
How To
How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones
Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Gaming

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Mobiles

Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam

Apps

Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ExpressVPN becomes first VPN provider to leave India: Here s why

How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones

Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS

Apple AirPods Pro 2 won t have a big redesign

Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, and other popular phones

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999