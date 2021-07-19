Dirt 5 gets massive 60 percent discount on Steam, offer to end soon

If you are in the mood for some rallying while it rains outside this monsoon, you are in luck. Codemasters’ latest Dirt 5 is available with a massive discount. If you head over to the Steam store, you can find Dirt 5 listed under the sale section with a massive discount of 60 percent. The game usually sells at a price of Rs 1,299 in India but you can buy it at a price of Rs 519. The Year One Edition is available at a price of Rs 679. Also Read - Steam Summer Sale 2021: Best game deals that you should check before they are gone

That said, the discount is only available for a limited time. At the time of writing this, the discount will only be applicable for a period of 31 hours. After that, the game will continue to sell at its original price of Rs 1,299. Sadly, the slightly older Dirt Rally 2.0 isn’t available on sale at the moment. The latter is more of a hardcore rally simulator that often keeps discounted to prices under Rs 300. Also Read - Best racing games deals on Steam Summer Fest: Forza Horizon 4, F1 2020, Wreckfest, and more

Dirt 5 gets mega discount on Steam

“DIRT 5 is a fun, amplified, off-road arcade racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail on routes across the world, covering gravel, ice, snow, and sand, with a roster of cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes,” says the game description on Steam. Also Read - Best free games to try on Steam during COVID-19 lockdown

Unlike its predecessors, Dirt 5 does not take rallying as seriously as Dirt Rally 2.0 and Dirt 4. Instead, Dirt 5 is a modern reincarnation of the arcade-style rally driving introduced with Dirt 3 back in 2009. Freestyle events like Gymkhana and course racing are present in Dirt 5, which can be completed with a variety of vehicles from different classes.

Apart from the usual array of off-roaders SUVs and buggies, Dirt 5 also features rally stage super hatches and GT cars. The game gets recent graphics technologies such as ray tracing and superior lighting systems.

In other news from Codemasters, F1 2021 got released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. F1 2021 is available at a starting price of Rs 3,499. Unlike last year’s game, F1 2021 features a new Braking Point story mode along with multiplayer career modes and split-screen mode as well.