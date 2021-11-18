comscore Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
News

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Gaming

Disney Melee Mania are pretty simple, where players will be required to destroy or defend a set of bases inside of a virtual battleground, similar to Pokemon Unite.

disney-melee-mania

Mighty Bear Games’ new 3v3 MOBA-style brawler, Disney Melee Mania will release exclusively on the Apple Arcade service in December. The game will allow you to play as your favourite Disney and Pixar characters and make them fight others in 5-minute matches. Also Read - Is Apple’s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Disney Melee Mania are pretty simple, where players will be required to destroy or defend a set of bases inside of a virtual battleground, similar to Pokemon Unite. Players will be granted points for strategically timing their moves and or quickly killing the enemies. These points will be summed up throughout the battle and will decide the player rankings at the end. Also Read - Calls dropping on your iPhone? Apple releases a fix: Update the phone now

The 5-minute matches will be a mix of team fights and objectives, with multiple modes and challenges. Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, take part in multiple game modes and challenges.

At launch, the game will allow players to choose from 12 champions including Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Wreck-it Ralph, Moana and more. Each character will come with a specific set of moves and unlockable cosmetics. The company has revealed that more champions will be introduced with future updates.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service, which is priced at Rs 99 per month. The service is available via a dedicated tab inside of the App Store for devices running iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina or later.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 10:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Gaming
Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here s the first look

Photo Gallery

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here s the first look

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

Photo Gallery

Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map

Apps

Snapchat introduces Memory and Explore layers for Snap Map

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Gaming

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Features

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?
Apple fixes this weird problem that iPhone 13, iPhone 12 users were facing

News

Apple fixes this weird problem that iPhone 13, iPhone 12 users were facing
Apple might sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter

Mobiles

Apple might sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter
Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

Apps

Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: आज रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे Titian mark gun skins समेत ये धांसू आइटम, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया Faded Wheel इवेंट, ऐसे पाएं Winged Bones Backpack समेत कई धांसू आइटम्स

Moto G Power 2022 हुआ लॉन्च, 5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 50MP कैमरा

Free Fire Advance Server OB31 Update के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड, जानें पूरा तरीका

Paytm IPO: घर बैठे-बैठे चंद मिनटों में ऑनलाइन चेक करें शेयर अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस, जानें आपको शेयर मिला है या नहीं

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Gaming
Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December
Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Features

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?
Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Mobiles

Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200
How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India
Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers