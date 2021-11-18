Disney Melee Mania to release exclusively on Apple Arcade in December

Mighty Bear Games’ new 3v3 MOBA-style brawler, Disney Melee Mania will release exclusively on the Apple Arcade service in December. The game will allow you to play as your favourite Disney and Pixar characters and make them fight others in 5-minute matches. Also Read - Is Apple’s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Disney Melee Mania are pretty simple, where players will be required to destroy or defend a set of bases inside of a virtual battleground, similar to Pokemon Unite. Players will be granted points for strategically timing their moves and or quickly killing the enemies. These points will be summed up throughout the battle and will decide the player rankings at the end.

The 5-minute matches will be a mix of team fights and objectives, with multiple modes and challenges. Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, take part in multiple game modes and challenges.

At launch, the game will allow players to choose from 12 champions including Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Wreck-it Ralph, Moana and more. Each character will come with a specific set of moves and unlockable cosmetics. The company has revealed that more champions will be introduced with future updates.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service, which is priced at Rs 99 per month. The service is available via a dedicated tab inside of the App Store for devices running iOS 13, tvOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina or later.