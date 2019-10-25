Diwali gifting options of gaming accessories on Amazon and Flipkart

Its that festive time of the year again when people gift each other things during Diwali. And that is true for gamers as well. Be it a new pair of new headphones or that new gaming mouse to pwn the enemies better. There are discounts constantly available on Amazon India and Flipkart. And we have looked through the websites and picked out some of the attractive ones. We have picked products from both the ecommerce platforms. Let’s take a look at the products that would make great gifting options for gamers.

Diwali gifts for gamers

CORSAIR HS50 – Stereo Gaming Headset

Price: Rs 2,999 (down from Rs 6,840) on Amazon India

This pair of gaming headphones comes with plush memory foam and swiveling earcups provide comfort for hours of gameplay. Corsair build quality and metal construction for long-term durability. Precision tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers bring superior sound quality with wide range and accuracy. Optimized unidirectional microphone reduces ambient noise for enhanced voice quality and is fully detachable for use on the go. Multi-platform compatible with PC, Xbox One*, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Dell G3 3579 Core i5 – Gaming laptop

Price: Rs 62,785 (down from Rs 76,591) on Amazon India

This new gaming laptop from Dell features an 8th Gen Intel core i5-8300H processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed and NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. The laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. In terms of memory and storage it has 8GB DDR4 RAM with 1TB HDD for storage. The laptop weighs 2.5 kg.

Sony PS4 Dualshock Controller – V2 (Green Cammo)

Price: Rs 3,699 (down from Rs 5,050) on Amazon India

This is the classic Sony PS4 Dualshock Controller – V2 but in the Green Cammo look which makes it quite flashy to say the least.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

Price: Rs 19,990 (down from Rs 26,961) on Flipkart

The Microsoft Xbox One S may be less powerful, but at this price range it is a rather attractive console. It can run most games that you get on the regular Xbox and has a small footprint.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB

Price: Rs 3,599 (down from Rs 6,290) on Flipkart

This RGB keyboard is a membrane keyboard and not a mechanical one. There are those that prefer mechanical keys and some who prefer membrane ones, simply because of the less tactile feel and less noise.

Acer Predator Cestus 510 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse

Price: Rs 4,499 (down from Rs 8,499) on Flipkart

This optical gaming mouse from Acer features exchangeable top covers for different heights and changeable right side panels with two shapes. It has On-Board Memory with up to 5 profile settings and 16.8 million RGB color with 5 different lighting patterns.