comscore DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released
News

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

Gaming

The new second trailer of DOOM Eternal doubles as the gameplay trailer.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Doom Eternal

The makers of DOOM are back again with a new game, DOOM Eternal. The new game is all set for launch on March 20 and the makers at Bethesda Softworks have released the second trailer. The new second trailer of the game doubles as the gameplay trailer as well and shows the protagonist taking on the hoards of hell. The game does not deviate much from the tried and tested formula that is the gory chopping down of monsters. In fact, the monsters are even bigger now, for those that didn’t think it was possible.

The DOOM Eternal trailer shows Earth in its entirety with satanic symbols burning on the surface. It seems like the hoards of hell have taken over the planet. And we have our first look of the humans in a space station in orbit of Earth. Our protagonist is going to go down to the plant to shoot and chop down the demons to size. Besides the familiar Cacodemons and Mancubuses there are two new enemies, of the Marauder and Gladiator.

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

Also Read

PUBG Season 6 with Karakin map launched on Test Server

We also get a glimpse of the Crucible sword on DOOM Eternal, which was briefly usable in Doom 2016. And it seems like this time players will get to use the sword extensively. And boy is it going to be useful in chopping up demons. And it seems like there are some new weapons this time around as well. There will probably be a new shotgun with a grappling hook. Jumping and vertical recesses of the maps seem to be more this time around which makes things more dynamic. No more just turning left or right to shoot demons.

Besides this it seems like the player will be able to return to the base that is in orbit of Earth. Which means that players will be able to come back and take a breather.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 6:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
News
Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

Gaming

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Features

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report

WhatsApp: 5 tips and tricks you should know in 2020

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

Gaming

DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released
Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access

Gaming

Bethesda's Mobile game Elder Scrolls: Blades is now out on early access
Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes

Gaming

Fallout 76 misses the fireworks for new year with glitched nukes
Director of Bethesda game studios Todd Howard thinks that VR will turn good

Gaming

Director of Bethesda game studios Todd Howard thinks that VR will turn good
Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it

Gaming

Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it

हिंदी समाचार

इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) के डायरेक्ट मैसेज को अब डेस्कटॉप और लैपटॉप में कर पाएंगे ऑपरेट

Trending Technology News Today : Paytm wallet में क्रेडिट कार्ड से रुपये एड करने पर चार्ज लगने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल ऐप (SBI Credit Card App) के जरिए ऐसे भरें ऑनलाइन

Paytm wallet में क्रेटिड कार्ड से जरिए रुपये लोड करने पर देना होगा चार्ज

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 vs Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: दोनों सेल में ऐसे उठाएं अधिक फायदा

News

Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
News
Tinder, OkCupid, others share user data with dozens of firms
Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival

News

Xiaomi generated employment for over 50,000 people in India since its arrival
Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ key specifications leaked
Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 will get Android 10 update in mid February
Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report

News

Galaxy Z Flip to feature a 3,300mAh battery: Report