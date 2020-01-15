DOOM Eternal official gameplay trailer released

The makers of DOOM are back again with a new game, DOOM Eternal. The new game is all set for launch on March 20 and the makers at Bethesda Softworks have released the second trailer. The new second trailer of the game doubles as the gameplay trailer as well and shows the protagonist taking on the hoards of hell. The game does not deviate much from the tried and tested formula that is the gory chopping down of monsters. In fact, the monsters are even bigger now, for those that didn’t think it was possible.

The DOOM Eternal trailer shows Earth in its entirety with satanic symbols burning on the surface. It seems like the hoards of hell have taken over the planet. And we have our first look of the humans in a space station in orbit of Earth. Our protagonist is going to go down to the plant to shoot and chop down the demons to size. Besides the familiar Cacodemons and Mancubuses there are two new enemies, of the Marauder and Gladiator.

We also get a glimpse of the Crucible sword on DOOM Eternal, which was briefly usable in Doom 2016. And it seems like this time players will get to use the sword extensively. And boy is it going to be useful in chopping up demons. And it seems like there are some new weapons this time around as well. There will probably be a new shotgun with a grappling hook. Jumping and vertical recesses of the maps seem to be more this time around which makes things more dynamic. No more just turning left or right to shoot demons.

Besides this it seems like the player will be able to return to the base that is in orbit of Earth. Which means that players will be able to come back and take a breather.