Dragon Ball Z Characters Are Coming To Fortnite From Son Goku To Vegeta And New Rewards Check What You Get

Fortnite is getting some of the most iconic characters in anime history. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters, Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus will be introduced in the game. These new additions will be available to all players, this new event page tracks your rising Power Level as you complete new limited-time Dragon Ball Quests in Battle Royale and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences. Players will be able to find the quests under The Power Unleashed Quests tab. The rewards will be available until August 30, 2022, at 4 AM ET. Also Read - Fortnite v21.30 Update rolling out: New Summer skins, map changes, free skin, and more

Under the special collaboration in the game, there will be seven sets of quests that will test your skills in strength, agility, focus, and more. With each training set, the player will complete, they will earn a Dragon Ball and raise their Power Level, unlocking rewards like the Dragon Radar Back Bling, Emotes, Sprays, and Battle Pass levels. In addition, if they complete the training and collect all seven Dragon Balls the player will be able to acquire the Shenron Glider. The in-game rewards Dragon Radar Back Bling and Shenron Glider are not exclusive to Power Unleashed and may be available later in the Item Shop for purchase. Also Read - PUBG Mobile is hosting its first ever virtual concert with K-pop stars this month

New Versus Boards

Versus Boards pit you and a rival player against one another. Both players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Board on the Island, and when your opponent is chosen, you each will be revealed on the other’s map. You’ll then have just five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory. Also Read - Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

Versus Boards have temporarily taken the place of Bounty Boards, and they can be found where Bounty Boards were previously.

New Battle Royale Powers

Players will get to test out the powers of Son Goku with the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items in Battle Royale. Players can pick up the Kamehameha and launch an energy beam at the enemy, or call on the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) to take flight around the Island. The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items are not in Competitive (Arena or Tournament) playlists, with the exception of the Tournament of Power.

More Dragonball Features

From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series can board a cruise ship created by Vysena Studios. You’ll be able to watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes on the ship as well.

You can find the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival in Discover, or you can watch a specific episode by using one of the following Island codes.