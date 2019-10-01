comscore DreamHack India 2019 comes to Delhi | BGR India
DreamHack India 2019 comes to Delhi

DreamHack India 2019 will be held between December 6 to December 8 at NSIC Exhibition Ground.

We are getting a DreamHack India 2019, and this time its coming to the capital. The new edition will be organised in association with Nodwin Gaming and Viacom18. The event will be held between December 6 to December 8 at NSIC Exhibition Ground. DreamHack Delhi is set to host 72 hours of esports, LAN parties, cosplay, live performances and stand-up comedy. The game titles that we will get for esports are CSGO, Street Fighter V, Super Smash Bros., Tekken 7 and PUBG. The event will have a prize pool of Rs 75,000 for retro games and Rs 100,000 for table-top games.

DreamHacks’ signature BYOC LAN party tournaments this time around are set to have a total prize pool of Rs 3,60,000 while the BYOD tournaments will have a prize pool of Rs 2,40,000. Tickets for DreamHack India 2019 start at Rs 499 for a one day pass. There is also a season pass available that will let users in for all three days. The Season pass this time costs Rs 999. Players with the Season pass will be able to all Retro and Table top games, but will have to select when they want to participate in KO Fight Nights.

Sidharth Kedia, head of strategy and data sciences, Viacom18, spoke about the network’s collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, and said, “Esports has been gaining immense popularity in India over the last couple of years. We have seen an increase in the number of gamers, gaming companies as well as brands associating with the gaming industry. The first season of DreamHack validated that India is definitely an emerging gaming market.

“At Viacom18 we have always been pioneers when it comes to experimenting with new ideas and formats. Considering the network’s affinity towards young audiences and backed with the success of DreamHack’s first Asia edition we were certain that we would bring it back for the Indian gaming community. We look forward to providing Indian gamers with a mega platform to showcase their gaming skills and compete with top gamers.”

