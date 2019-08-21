comscore Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released
Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

DreamHack is one of the biggest LAN parties in the world and it made its debut in India last year.

Dreamhack leak

One of the biggest gaming events, DreamHack is back in the country with Dreamhack India 2019. And it seems this time it will be hosted in Hyderabad. The India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) 2019 website leaked the information by mistake. The poster on the website included the DreamHack logo which was noticed by gaming reporter Rishi Alwani. The image shown above is a panel of the events and has now been removed from the website. It is pretty certain that DreamHack didn’t want the information revealed in this manner.

From what we can gather using the image and website, it seems that IGDC 2019 and DreamHack India 2019 will be happening at the same time and at the same venue. However we would suggest taking this leak with a pinch of salt, and wait for the official announcement.

DreamHack is one of the biggest LAN parties in the world and it made its debut in India last year. The last DreamHack took place in Mumbai from December 21 to December 23 at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai. DreamHacks around the world are famous for its huge LAN parties, eSports competitions, bring your own computer event (BYOC), and even cosplay championships, discussion panels, amongst other things.

Last year’s DreamHack in India was organized by Viacom18 and was streamed on its Voot platform. The other organizer in association with Viacom18 were Nodwin Gaming which is a Gurgaon based esports company. Ticket prices of DreamHack Mumbai started from Rs 399.

But last year’s DreamHack was rife with controversies like tickets being flash sold before the event. Tournaments like the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PUBG Mobile ran late. The attendance of the event was low as well. This made players and attendees question if this was a rerun of previous major tournament failures in India. The organizers have the chance to put all those rumors to rest with the event this year.

