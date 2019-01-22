Dungeons and Dragons creator Gary Gygax's wife thought he was cheating on her when he was actually making the game

For those that are from the 90s and earlier, they would probably have heard of the board game called Dungeons and Dragons or D&D in short. This is not like any other board game and it requires a certain amount of imagination on the part of the players to be able to play it effectively and enjoy the game. Dungeons and Dragons was created by Gary Gygax with Dave Arneson. D&D is classified as a role-playing game and has fantastical characters like elves, trolls and of course dragons.

But behind the creation of the game is the story of a man and his friends and their love for role playing games that they played with for a long time in their lives. Gygax co-founded the International Federation of Wargamers and was always an avid player of the war games that were present in the 70s. He even created some wargame for Guidon Games like Alexander the Great and Dunkirk: The Battle of France.

Gygax had always been attracted to the works of J. R. R. Tolkien and this has been one of the biggest inspirations for the characters in D&D. Apart from Tolkien, his obsession with role plays based games was the other reason why D&D came to be created.

In the book Empire of the Imagination: Gary Gygax and the Birth of Dungeons & Dragons by Michael Witwer, Gygax’s wife apparently was convinced that he was cheating on her and so she followed him to his friend’s dimly lit basement. On intruding upon the scene, she found him along with his friends, hunched over what seemed like hand drawn maps. It is no doubt that this obsession led to the creation of D&D along with some sessions in such dimly lit basements.