E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 is the pinnacle of gaming expos from all over the world. And like most years, E3 2019 was a blast as well with some really exciting revelations. With the E3 2019 pre-weekend now officially over, we can round up on the games that were announced. And that means the game that have a definitive shape in terms of look and timeline. The actual show floor of the event does not open until tomorrow and we can expect more game to add to this list. And this was the first E3 to not have participation from Sony PlayStation.
Now here we have created a list of the games that have been announced at E3 2019 definitively.
Cyberpunk 2077
Platform: PC, PS4 Xbox One
Release date: April 16, 2020
Halo Infinite
Platform: Xbox Project Scarlett
Release date: Holiday 2020
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Platforms: TBA
Release date: TBA
Deathloop
Platforms: TBC
Release date: TBC
Watch Dogs Legion
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: TBC 2019
God Save the NPCs. Reveal at E3. #WatchDogsLegion #UbiE3 pic.twitter.com/xpD3bhXDaM
— Watch Dogs Legion (@watchdogsgame) June 4, 2019
Elden Ring
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: TBA
Baldur’s Gate 3
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia
Release date: TBA
DOOM Eternal
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia
Release date: November 22, 2019
Darksiders Genesis
Platforms: PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA
Avengers game
Platforms: TBA
Release date: TBA
Dying Light 2
Platform(s): PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Release date: TBC
Borderlands 3
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: September 13, 2019
Gears 5
Platforms: PC, Xbox One
Release date: September 6, 2019
Control
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: August 27, 2019
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: October 25, 2019
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: November 15, 2019
FIFA 20
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: September 27, 2019
Madden 20
Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: August 2, 2019
Blair Witch
Platforms: PC, Xbox One
Release date: August 30, 2019
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
Platform: PC
Release date: Fall 2019
The Outer Worlds
Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: October 25, 2019
Bleeding Edge
Platform: PC, Xbox One
Release date: TBA
Minecraft Dungeons
Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Release date: Spring 2020
Death Stranding
Platform: PS4
Release date: November 8, 2019