E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Electronic Entertainment Expo is the world's biggest convention when it comes to video games, and E3 2019 is shaping up to be an exciting year.

  Published: June 10, 2019 7:22 PM IST
E3 2019

Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 is the pinnacle of gaming expos from all over the world. And like most years, E3 2019 was a blast as well with some really exciting revelations. With the E3 2019 pre-weekend now officially over, we can round up on the games that were announced. And that means the game that have a definitive shape in terms of look and timeline. The actual show floor of the event does not open until tomorrow and we can expect more game to add to this list. And this was the first E3 to not have participation from Sony PlayStation.

Now here we have created a list of the games that have been announced at E3 2019 definitively.

Cyberpunk 2077

Platform: PC, PS4 Xbox One
Release date: April 16, 2020

Halo Infinite

Platform: Xbox Project Scarlett
Release date: Holiday 2020

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Platforms: TBA
Release date: TBA

Deathloop

Platforms: TBC
Release date: TBC

Watch Dogs Legion

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: TBC 2019

Elden Ring

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: TBA

Baldur’s Gate 3

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia
Release date: TBA

DOOM Eternal

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia
Release date: November 22, 2019

Darksiders Genesis

Platforms:  PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA

Avengers game

Platforms: TBA
Release date: TBA

Dying Light 2

Platform(s): PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Release date: TBC

Borderlands 3

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: September 13, 2019

Gears 5

Platforms: PC, Xbox One
Release date: September 6, 2019

Control

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: August 27, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: October 25, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: November 15, 2019

FIFA 20

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: September 27, 2019

Madden 20

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: August 2, 2019

Blair Witch

Platforms: PC, Xbox One
Release date: August 30, 2019

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Platform: PC
Release date: Fall 2019

The Outer Worlds

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Release date: October 25, 2019

Bleeding Edge

Platform: PC, Xbox One
Release date: TBA

Minecraft Dungeons

Platform: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Release date: Spring 2020

Death Stranding

Platform: PS4
Release date: November 8, 2019

