Microsoft Project Scarlett, the next-generation Xbox console, is coming in 2020. At E3 2019, the company revealed first information of its next high-end Xbox console. With Sony not showing a new console at E3, Microsoft made the most out of this opportunity. Phil Spencer, Executive VP of Gaming at Microsoft, revealed that Project Scarlett will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X. The Xbox One X is currently the most powerful gaming console in the market right now.

Microsoft Project Scarlett: All you need to know

Ahead of Microsoft‘s Xbox E3 briefing, it was rumored that Microsoft will launch two Xbox consoles in 2020. One of the hardware will debut as the equivalent to the Xbox One X, while the second will be equivalent to Xbox One S. It, however, seems like Project Scarlett is all about a really high-end gaming console. At its heart is a custom designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Navi technologies. In order to unlock next-generation gaming, Microsoft is also using high-bandwidth GDDR6 RAM. Executives claim that it will “usher in resolution and frame rates we’ve never seen before.” “This generation is going to be a bigger leap than any other generation we have done before,” a spokesperson for Xbox gaming explains in the reveal video.

Microsoft says Project Scarlett console will support 8K gaming, and is promising frame rates of up to 120fps in games. The company explains that Project Scarlett is designed with the primary goal of making games load a lot faster. It also includes support for real-time ray-tracing, and is hardware-accelerated for the first time.

Other capabilities include variable refresh rate support, and a new generation of SSD, which is being used as virtual RAM. This new generation SSD is said to boost performance by 40 times over the current generation. Microsoft is going as far as to call Project Scarlett as the “most immersive” console ever.

The announcement comes just as Sony prepares to unveil the PS5 sometime next year. The PS5 is also promising support for 8K graphics, SSD storage, 3D spatial audio, and backwards compatibility. The PS5 will reportedly use a new eight-core CPU based on AMD’s third-generation Ryzen line, and support GPU-based ray-tracing.

Microsoft is proving the power of Project Scarlett console with the introduction of Halo Infinite. At E3 2019, Microsoft is not showing what the next-generation Xbox console will look like, but it is definitely gearing up to compete with Sony. We will likely see the real hardware at E3 next year. With 18 years of history, Microsoft is transforming the next generation of console gaming.