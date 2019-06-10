comscore Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 conference top announcements | BGR India
E3 2019: Top announcements from Microsoft Xbox press conference

Microsoft has had a prime showing at E3 2019 with new games, next generation Xbox console called Project Scarlett and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

  Published: June 10, 2019 1:03 PM IST
cyberpunk 2077 keanu reeves

Microsoft may have been missing its prime competitor at E3 2019, but it made a powerful presentation. There was a slew of new announcements at the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 press conference. These included new games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Elite Controller 2, Project xCloud, and Project Scarlett. The most talked about among these is definitely Project Scarlett which is the next Xbox.

Project Scarlett

Microsoft says the Project Scarlett console will support 8K gaming, and is promising frame rates of up to 120fps in games. Microsoft has explained that Project Scarlett primary design goal is making games load a lot faster. Project Scarlett will support real-time ray-tracing, and will be hardware-accelerated. Besides this Microsoft announced the Xbox Elite Controller 2 with up to 40 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription earlier this year in beta. It would give access to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and PC. This new feature from Microsoft costs Rs 999 as a monthly subscription with the first month being Rs 50 for now.

Microsoft xCloud

On the cloud side of things Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service will begin in October. As announced before this will be a platform which will make Xbox One games available on mobile devices. The games will be hosted on the cloud servers and then streamed to PCs, consoles and mobile devices.

Games announced

Microsoft announced a slew of games at the Xbox E3 2019 press conference. And the cherry on top was that Keanu Reeves would be featuring in Cyberpunk 2077, which releases in 2020. Here’s a list of the games that premiered at the event:

– Star Wars Fallen Order
– Blair Witch 
– CyberPunk 2077
– SpiritFarer 
– Bleeding Edge
– Phantasy Star Online 2
– Battletoads
– Minecraft Dungeons
– Microsoft Flight Simulator
– Age of Empires II Definitive Edition in 4K
– Wasteland 3
– Elden Ring

There were 60 other games that were flashed, coming to Xbox Games Pass, on day one. Master Chief collection is coming to PC. Microsoft Beta Xbox Game Pass for PC would include games like Metro Exodus, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Wolfenstein and Rise of Tomb Raider. The Xbox app for Windows 10 got a refresh and is now called Xbox Console Companion. There were other game announcements as well that included Star Wars Lego Game and of course Halo Infinite which is coming to PC.

