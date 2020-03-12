comscore E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears
News

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Gaming

ESA which organizes the E3 has finally cancelled the event over coronavirus fears.

  • Published: March 12, 2020 9:30 AM IST
E3 2020

E3 2020 which was scheduled to take place from June 9 through June 11 has been cancelled. The Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now announced amidst the global coronavirus pandemic that the event will not be taking place this year. Previously Sony had announced that it would not be attending the event. In response to which ESA announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event last month.

Related Stories


Now the event has been cancelled by the ESA who issued a statement. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.”

The statement goes on, “We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.” Speaking about the future of E3 it says, “We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC: Everything you need to know about festive offer

Also Read

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC: Everything you need to know about festive offer

The present fears of coronavirus have reached severe levels and GDC 2020 has already been postponed indefinitely. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back then saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. Even esports is taking a hit as with PUBG Corp announcing that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2020 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today
Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

News

Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

Amazon Power Bank fest best offers

Deals

Amazon Power Bank fest best offers

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today

Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears
Xbox One Updates: Upcoming next-gen Xbox One games that are bringing a new sight to the dashboard

Top Products

Xbox One Updates: Upcoming next-gen Xbox One games that are bringing a new sight to the dashboard
Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants

Gaming

Xbox Series X and PS5 would both have two variants
Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege to be free to play from March 5 to 8
E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M30s का 4GB RAM और 128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट लॉन्च, इस ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

iPhone 9 के लिए इंतजार होगा और लंबा, जानिए कब लॉन्च हो सकता है किफायती आईफोन

Amazon के सीईओ को लगा झटका, एक दिन में इस वजह से डूब गए 7 अरब डॉलर

सैमसंग के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा 15 हजार रुपये तक का लाभ, सिर्फ कल तक का ही है मौका

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series India launch today
Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

News

Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate
Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update

News

Honor 9X, Honor 20 and Honor View 20 get Magic UI 3.0 update
Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram

News

Facebook tests cross-posting stories on Instagram
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits