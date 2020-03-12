E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

E3 2020 which was scheduled to take place from June 9 through June 11 has been cancelled. The Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now announced amidst the global coronavirus pandemic that the event will not be taking place this year. Previously Sony had announced that it would not be attending the event. In response to which ESA announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event last month.

Now the event has been cancelled by the ESA who issued a statement. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.”

The statement goes on, “We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.” Speaking about the future of E3 it says, “We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

The present fears of coronavirus have reached severe levels and GDC 2020 has already been postponed indefinitely. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back then saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. Even esports is taking a hit as with PUBG Corp announcing that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event.