E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

One of the biggest game shows of the world E3 2020 graced the news recently when Sony announced that it will not be attending it. Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event. This comes after a leaked E3 exhibitor list showed that Nintendo’s name is not in the list. It seems like the ESA wanted to clear matter up before it escalated anymore.

E3 presenter Geoff Keighley who has attended every edition of the event for the last 25 years has also announced that he will not be attending. “I have made the difficult decision to decline to produce E3 Coliseum,” he announced on Twitter. “For the first time in 25 years, I will not be participating in E3.”

“I think E3 needs to become more digital and global,” he said in a Twitter reply. “It’s a brand that means a lot to people, but it shouldn’t just be a show floor.”

This followed by the rumors of Nintendo not attending saw ESA put out a list of the companies positively attending. The list includes the following primary names.

– Xbox

– Nintendo

– Ubisoft

– Bethesda Softworks

– SEGA

– Capcom

– Square Enix

– Take-Two Interactive Software

– BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

– Warner Bros. Games

Speaking about the decision to not attend E3 2020, Sony said, “E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Xbox on it’s part has confirmed its presence at the event and boss Phil Spencer tweeted, “look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead for us.”