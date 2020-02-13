comscore E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
News

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Gaming

Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 1:20 PM IST
E3 2020 website

One of the biggest game shows of the world E3 2020 graced the news recently when Sony announced that it will not be attending it. Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has now announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event. This comes after a leaked E3 exhibitor list showed that Nintendo’s name is not in the list. It seems like the ESA wanted to clear matter up before it escalated anymore.

Related Stories


E3 presenter Geoff Keighley who has attended every edition of the event for the last 25 years has also announced that he will not be attending. “I have made the difficult decision to decline to produce E3 Coliseum,” he announced on Twitter. “For the first time in 25 years, I will not be participating in E3.”

“I think E3 needs to become more digital and global,” he said in a Twitter reply. “It’s a brand that means a lot to people, but it shouldn’t just be a show floor.”

Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row

Also Read

Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row

This followed by the rumors of Nintendo not attending saw ESA put out a list of the companies positively attending. The list includes the following primary names.

– Xbox

– Nintendo

– Ubisoft

– Bethesda Softworks

– SEGA

– Capcom

– Square Enix

– Take-Two Interactive Software

– BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

– Warner Bros. Games

Speaking about the decision to not attend E3 2020, Sony said, “E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

Also Read

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Microsoft Xbox will be at E3 2020

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Xbox on it’s part has confirmed its presence at the event and boss Phil Spencer tweeted, “look forward to sharing with all who love to play what’s ahead for us.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
Gaming
E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched

News

Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched

Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers

News

Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched: Price, full specifications and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launched: Price, full specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets January security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets January security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup

Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched

Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Gaming

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room

Gaming

Ubisoft is bringing back Prince of Persia in the form of a VR escape room
Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox

Gaming

Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge: Here's all we know

Gaming

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge: Here's all we know
Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

Gaming

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 may be delayed due to coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन 108मेगापिक्सल कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर लॉन्च प्राइस से मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये सस्ता

Amazon Deals of the smartphone 13th feb 2020: Realme 5 Pro को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 1500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Apple iPhone 11 Pro पर मिल रहा है 6 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Amazon app daily quiz February 13, 2020: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर जीतें 15 हजार रुपये का अमेजन पे (Amazon pay) बैलेंस

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets February 2020 security patch with new update
Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India

News

Tata Sky to launch 3 new channels today in India
Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup

News

Oppo A31 leaked render shows triple rear camera setup
Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched

News

Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched
Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers

News

Google's Gboard for Android gets 'Emoji Kitchen' to mashup emoji stickers