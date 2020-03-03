comscore E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears
News

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Gaming

The present fears of coronavirus have reached severe levels and GDC 2020 has already been postponed indefinitely, hence raising questions about E3 2020.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 6:08 PM IST
E3 2020

One of the biggest game shows of the world E3 2020 is scheduled from June 9 through June 11. Sony announced that it will not be attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). As a result ESA announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event last month. One of the other reasons was that an E3 exhibitor leaked a list showing Nintendo’s is absent from the list.

Related Stories


But the present fears of coronavirus have reached severe levels and GDC 2020 has already been postponed indefinitely. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. Even esports is taking a hit as with PUBG Corp announcing that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event. The list of E3 attendees includes the following primary names.

– Xbox

– Nintendo

– Ubisoft

– Bethesda Softworks

– SEGA

– Capcom

– Square Enix

– Take-Two Interactive Software

– BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

– Warner Bros. Games

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Also Read

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Sony not attending E3 2020

Speaking about the decision to not attend E3 2020, Sony had the following statement. “E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
Review
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

Need for Speed Heat update adds Black Market and bux fixes

Gaming

Need for Speed Heat update adds Black Market and bux fixes

iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM

News

iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10

News

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10

Sennheiser launches two new wireless earphones

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears
Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits

News

Google, Microsoft cancel upcoming tech summits
Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

News

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore
Google moves Pixel production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus

News

Google moves Pixel production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus
Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

News

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन कल भारत में सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Black Shark 3 : वॉइस कमांड से खेल पाएंगे PUBG, जानें इसके दमदार फीचर

मार्च में देखने को मिलेंगे ये दमदार शो, हॉटस्टार पर आएंगे Wonder Woman और The Flash

Huawei Enjoy 10e स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

कोरोना वायरस के चलते शाओमी ने भारत में लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

News

Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report
News
Vodafone CEO Nick Read to visit India this week: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 landing page teases more details
iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM

News

iQOO 3 5G sale in India tomorrow at 12PM
Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10

News

Vivo NEX 3S 5G to launch in China on March 10
Sennheiser launches two new wireless earphones

News

Sennheiser launches two new wireless earphones