E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

One of the biggest game shows of the world E3 2020 is scheduled from June 9 through June 11. Sony announced that it will not be attending the Electronic Entertainment Expo which is run by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA). As a result ESA announced a list of the companies that will be attending the event last month. One of the other reasons was that an E3 exhibitor leaked a list showing Nintendo’s is absent from the list.

But the present fears of coronavirus have reached severe levels and GDC 2020 has already been postponed indefinitely. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. Even esports is taking a hit as with PUBG Corp announcing that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event. The list of E3 attendees includes the following primary names.

– Xbox

– Nintendo

– Ubisoft

– Bethesda Softworks

– SEGA

– Capcom

– Square Enix

– Take-Two Interactive Software

– BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

– Warner Bros. Games

Speaking about the decision to not attend E3 2020, Sony had the following statement. “E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”