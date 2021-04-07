The Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021 is scheduled to take place from the 12th-15th of June as what the organisers are calling a free, “reimagined, all-virtual” event. Also Read - Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row

As per the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros, Konami and Ubisoft are the ones who have made early commitments.

The event is a platform for developers to showcase their latest games and gaming wares directly to billions of fans across the globe.

Expecting more participation at E3 2021

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer while uniting the world through games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, said in a statement.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games.”

The all-virtual format of the event means that there will be more participation this time around, ESA said.

The organisers have decided to follow this format due to the rise in COVID-19 cases globally and the restrictions that have been put in place. The organisers said that they are optimistic about coming back in 2022 to attend the event in person. They had to cancel the same in 2020.

Other tech biggies going virtual

Many flagship evets have taken the virtual route ever since the pandemic hit. To curb the surge of COVID cases, companies are organising events virtually which has not only resulted in more engagement but also helped major tech giants make big announcements without delays.

Microsoft’s annual developer conference ‘Build’ will also ditch the in-person format and go fully virtual from 25th-27th May.

Facebook has also announced to organise its flagship F8 developer conference in a virtual, single-day event on June 2. What Facebook calls F8 Refresh, will be a virtual event open to developers across the world and live-streamed on Facebook for Developers page.

America tech giant Apple has also said that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 7th-11th June, in an all-online format just like last year.

Google recently announced that it will not be physically present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, after several tech giants like Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle decided not to attend the flagship event meant for the global smartphone industry.