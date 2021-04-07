comscore E3 2021 to be an all-virtual event: Here's are more details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • E3 2021 to be an 'all-virtual' gaming event in mid June; Xbox, Ubisoft and other biggies to attend
News

E3 2021 to be an 'all-virtual' gaming event in mid June; Xbox, Ubisoft and other biggies to attend

Gaming

E3 gaming event is scheduled to take place in June and the organisers have decided that this year it's going to be an all-virtual event.

E3-2021

The Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) 2021 is scheduled to take place from the 12th-15th of June as what the organisers are calling a free, “reimagined, all-virtual” event. Also Read - Sony is going to skip E3 2020 which makes it two years in a row

As per the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros, Konami and Ubisoft are the ones who have made early commitments. Also Read - Sony will be skipping E3 for the first time in 24-years

The event is a platform for developers to showcase their latest games and gaming wares directly to billions of fans across the globe. Also Read - Nintendo is launching the NES Classic in June, again

Expecting more participation at E3 2021

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer while uniting the world through games,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, said in a statement.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games.”
The all-virtual format of the event means that there will be more participation this time around, ESA said.

The organisers have decided to follow this format due to the rise in COVID-19 cases globally and the restrictions that have been put in place. The organisers said that they are optimistic about coming back in 2022 to attend the event in person. They had to cancel the same in 2020.

Other tech biggies going virtual

Many flagship evets have taken the virtual route ever since the pandemic hit. To curb the surge of COVID cases, companies are organising events virtually which has not only resulted in more engagement but also helped major tech giants make big announcements without delays.

Microsoft’s annual developer conference ‘Build’ will also ditch the in-person format and go fully virtual from 25th-27th May.

Facebook has also announced to organise its flagship F8 developer conference in a virtual, single-day event on June 2. What Facebook calls F8 Refresh, will be a virtual event open to developers across the world and live-streamed on Facebook for Developers page.

America tech giant Apple has also said that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from 7th-11th June, in an all-online format just like last year.

Google recently announced that it will not be physically present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, after several tech giants like Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle decided not to attend the flagship event meant for the global smartphone industry.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2021 9:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 7, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to delete your Facebook account permanently
How To
How to delete your Facebook account permanently
Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange discount

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange discount

PUBG Mobile finally gets Karakin map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile finally gets Karakin map

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant production to stop

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exynos 990 variant production to stop

Here's a look at some of LG's great mobile phone innovations

Photo Gallery

Here's a look at some of LG's great mobile phone innovations

LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

Photo Gallery

LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal

Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange discount

Apple iPhone 13 Pro mockup shows smaller notch

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more

OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Related Topics

Related Stories

E3 gaming event scheduled for June 2021

Gaming

E3 gaming event scheduled for June 2021
Video games developers announce Summer Game Fest ; details

Gaming

Video games developers announce Summer Game Fest ; details
ESA has announced the dates for reimagined E3 2021

Gaming

ESA has announced the dates for reimagined E3 2021
E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears
E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

Gaming

E3 2020 is still going ahead despite coronavirus fears

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने 16 लाख से ज्यादा प्लेयर्स को किया परमानेंट बैन, जानें वजह

HP Chromebook 11a लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

WhatsApp का नया फीचर, अब iPhone और एंड्रॉइड की टेंशन होगी खत्म

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Google Translate का जलवा, 1 अरब से ज्यादा बार हुआ डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

News

Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal
News
Facebook CEO uses WhatsApp rival app Signal
Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange discount

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut in India, Galaxy A32 gets exchange discount
Apple iPhone 13 Pro mockup shows smaller notch

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 13 Pro mockup shows smaller notch
Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fan Fest sale reveals offers on Mi 10T Pro, laptops and more
OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms

News

OnePlus Pay India launch imminent, likely to take on existing digital platforms

new arrivals in india

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers