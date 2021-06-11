E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) is one of the largest video game expos. It takes place every year in Los Angeles. However, E3 2021, just like most other tech conventions will be held digitally due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The expo will kick off on June 12 and will go on till June 15. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 new games announced

Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix and multiple other major game studios will be presenting during the virtual game con. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about E3 2021.

What is E3?

E3 is the largest video game convention in the world with some people unofficially calling it the video game Christmas. It started back in the late 90s as a small trade show, but since has evolved into the behemoth we know now to host most major game announcements every year. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

At E3 we get to see most major publishers like Ubisoft, Nintendo and more take the wraps off all the big projects they’re planning on releasing for the ongoing year and beyond.

Why Sony is not participating E3 2021 upcoming gaming event

Sony has largely been out of E3 since 2019. The company back in 2019 announced its State of Play event sometime after E3, and since then has continued the tradition. Activision is also maintaining absence this year.

Following Sony’s lead, EA is also skipping E3 and hosting its own EA Play event on July 22.

Apart from the official E3 events, Ubisoft and Square Enix are among the few major video game publishers who will be hosting their own events throughout the week.

E3 2021: How to watch the live stream for free?

E3 2021 will be streamed live via a dedicated portal that will launch alongside the event itself on June 12. The portal will allow visitors access to virtual booths and social lounges, where fans can interact with each other and game publishers.

All of the booths will feature information from the different game publishers to make it easier to find games. Apart from that, it will also feature video on demand content.

The event will also be streamed live on the E3 Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

E3 2021: Full Schedule

E3 2021: What to expect

Microsoft

Microsoft at its E3 event is expected to release new details about its upcoming Halo, Gears of War, Forza and Sea of Thieves games. The company is also expected to showcase new features for its new Xbox Series X | S consoles. We also expect to see a trailer for the first Fable game made without Peter Molyneux behind the wheel. This is also the first time the company will be hosting a joint event with Bethesda, which it acquired last year when it bout Zenimax.

Nintendo

There have been many reports and rumours that Nintendo is looking to launch its new upgraded version of the Switch at its Nintendo Direct event during E3 2021. Not much is known about what all games Nintendo will showcase at the event. However, there are a few rumblings regarding a new Mario game, Pokemon, Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft Forward will take place on day 1 of E3 2021 and was one of the earliest announced E3 2021 showcases. However, there’s still very little we know about it just yet.

At the event, we do expect to see gameplay footage of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. We also expect Ubisoft to reveal a release date for the upcoming Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. It is expected that Ubisoft showcase some extra content for the hit Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla during its presentation.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to request Ubisoft to showcase gameplay footage from Skull and Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2. I personally am hoping for some announcements in regards to its Watch Dogs franchise.

EA

Even though EA will not be a part of E3 2021. It could drop Dragon Age 4 or Skate 4 trailers. It just revealed the upcoming Battlefield 2042 trailer a few days ahead of E3 2021.

The PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is all about PC gaming. To recall, last year we got to see the debut of Valheim and the PC port of Persona 4 Golden. This leads us to believe there will be some big surprises this year as well.

Square Enix

Rumours state that Square Enix will be showcasing footage from its upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII and from the medieval-looking Final Fantasy XVI. There are also rumours that Square Enix has started work on a new PlayStation exclusive Final Fantasy game, which it will reveal at E3 2021.

Capcom

Capcom is expected to announce the Resident Evil 4 remake along with downloadable content for Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. Apart from this, it is being said that a Street Fighter 6 announcement is also on the cards.