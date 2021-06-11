comscore E3 2021 schedule: Upcoming Gaming Event, How to watch Live Stream for free, tickets
  • Home
  • Features
  • E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect
News

E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

Features

Here we will be taking a look at What is E3 2021 and how you can stream it live for free. We will also detail everything expected at the video game expo.

E3 2021

E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) is one of the largest video game expos. It takes place every year in Los Angeles. However, E3 2021, just like most other tech conventions will be held digitally due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The expo will kick off on June 12 and will go on till June 15. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 new games announced

Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Square Enix and multiple other major game studios will be presenting during the virtual game con. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about E3 2021. Also Read - 89% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile gaming: Reveals HP Gaming report

What is E3?

E3 is the largest video game convention in the world with some people unofficially calling it the video game Christmas. It started back in the late 90s as a small trade show, but since has evolved into the behemoth we know now to host most major game announcements every year. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

At E3 we get to see most major publishers like Ubisoft, Nintendo and more take the wraps off all the big projects they’re planning on releasing for the ongoing year and beyond.

Why Sony is not participating E3 2021 upcoming gaming event

Sony has largely been out of E3 since 2019. The company back in 2019 announced its State of Play event sometime after E3, and since then has continued the tradition. Activision is also maintaining absence this year.

Following Sony’s lead, EA is also skipping E3 and hosting its own EA Play event on July 22.

Apart from the official E3 events, Ubisoft and Square Enix are among the few major video game publishers who will be hosting their own events throughout the week.

E3 2021: How to watch the live stream for free?

E3 2021 will be streamed live via a dedicated portal that will launch alongside the event itself on June 12. The portal will allow visitors access to virtual booths and social lounges, where fans can interact with each other and game publishers.

All of the booths will feature information from the different game publishers to make it easier to find games. Apart from that, it will also feature video on demand content.

The event will also be streamed live on the E3 Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

E3 2021: Full Schedule

E3 2021, E3 2021 schedule, e3 2021 news, Nintendo at E3 2021, Xbox at E3 2021, Microsoft at E3 2021, Ubisoft at E3 2021, Rockstar games, Halo Infinite, EA, EA Play, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward, Nintendo, Nintendo at E3 2021

E3 2021: What to expect

Microsoft

Microsoft at its E3 event is expected to release new details about its upcoming Halo, Gears of War, Forza and Sea of Thieves games. The company is also expected to showcase new features for its new Xbox Series X | S consoles. We also expect to see a trailer for the first Fable game made without Peter Molyneux behind the wheel. This is also the first time the company will be hosting a joint event with Bethesda, which it acquired last year when it bout Zenimax.

Nintendo

There have been many reports and rumours that Nintendo is looking to launch its new upgraded version of the Switch at its Nintendo Direct event during E3 2021. Not much is known about what all games Nintendo will showcase at the event. However, there are a few rumblings regarding a new Mario game, Pokemon, Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft Forward will take place on day 1 of E3 2021 and was one of the earliest announced E3 2021 showcases. However, there’s still very little we know about it just yet.

At the event, we do expect to see gameplay footage of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine. We also expect Ubisoft to reveal a release date for the upcoming Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. It is expected that Ubisoft showcase some extra content for the hit Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla during its presentation.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to request Ubisoft to showcase gameplay footage from Skull and Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2. I personally am hoping for some announcements in regards to its Watch Dogs franchise.

EA

Even though EA will not be a part of E3 2021. It could drop Dragon Age 4 or Skate 4 trailers. It just revealed the upcoming Battlefield 2042 trailer a few days ahead of E3 2021.

The PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show is all about PC gaming. To recall, last year we got to see the debut of Valheim and the PC port of Persona 4 Golden. This leads us to believe there will be some big surprises this year as well.

Square Enix

Rumours state that Square Enix will be showcasing footage from its upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII and from the medieval-looking Final Fantasy XVI. There are also rumours that Square Enix has started work on a new PlayStation exclusive Final Fantasy game, which it will reveal at E3 2021.

Capcom

Capcom is expected to announce the Resident Evil 4 remake along with downloadable content for Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village. Apart from this, it is being said that a Street Fighter 6 announcement is also on the cards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2021 4:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect
Gaming
E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect
iPhone 12 Mini's Face ID was easily fooled by unidentical twins: See what happened

News

iPhone 12 Mini's Face ID was easily fooled by unidentical twins: See what happened

Mi 11 Lite 4G will be available on Flipkart, microsite reveals

Mobiles

Mi 11 Lite 4G will be available on Flipkart, microsite reveals

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders in India begin: How to book the phone

Deals

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pre-orders in India begin: How to book the phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 12 Mini's Face ID was easily fooled by unidentical twins: See what happened

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time

iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Mi 10i 5G vs iQOO Z3 5G: Price in India, specs comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 5G alternatives (price, specs comparison): Mi 10i, iQOO z3, Galaxy M42 5G

OnePlus Nord CE vs Samsung Galaxy M42: Which 5G phone to pick under Rs 25,000?

Related Topics

Related Stories

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

Gaming

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect
New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon
Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

Gaming

Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced
Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to your TV like Netflix, reveals Microsoft

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to your TV like Netflix, reveals Microsoft
How to get Control thriller game for free in the Epic Games Store

Gaming

How to get Control thriller game for free in the Epic Games Store

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने की Messenger के लिए इन तीन नए फीचर्स की घोषणा, जानें कैसे कर सकते हैं इनका उपयोग

Google ने लॉन्च Paced Walking फीचर, इससे आपकी हेल्थ हो जाएगी Super Fit

Nokia C20 Plus हुआ लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिलती है 4950mAh की बैटरी

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite बिक्री के लिए Flipkart पर होगा उपलब्ध, 22 जून को लॉन्च होने वाले इस फोन में मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Free Fire जैसे 5 बेस्ट ऑफलाइन गेम्स, सस्ते स्मार्टफोन में भी होगी धमाकेदार गेमिंग

Latest Videos

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

Features

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page
OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update
Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021

Features

Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021

News

iPhone 12 Mini's Face ID was easily fooled by unidentical twins: See what happened
News
iPhone 12 Mini's Face ID was easily fooled by unidentical twins: See what happened
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE flaunts itself on benchmark with RAM this time
iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it

Apps

iOS 4 is now available with Home button on modern iPhones: How to get it
Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

News

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country
New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers