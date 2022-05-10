Ea Announces New Lord Of The Rings Mobile Game Testing To Begin Soon

Lord of the Rings, an iconic book series converted into legendary movie series is now coming to the small screens. Electronic Arts has partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises for the development of a new free-to-play mobile game based on the LoTR universe. Also Read - EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

The name of the game is The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. It will be a Collectible Role-Playing Game (RPG) that brings the fantastical world of The Lord of the Rings in the form of a strategic, social-competitive experience. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is expected to enter limited regional beta testing this summer.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide range of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players will be able to battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the evils of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is the first mobile game developed by EA inspired by storylines, locations, characters, and lore from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts. “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

“We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans,” said Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises. “It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”