EA announces two Apex Legends physical editions

The two new editions are available October 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin on PC.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 5:05 PM IST
It seems EA is taking the physical road with Apex Legends and has launched two editions. The two new editions are available October 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin on PC. The two editions are called The Lifeline Edition and Bloodhound Edition. These feature the two legends from the game and the skins are portrayed as light and dark.  Here are all the details of the two editions that are launching.

The Lifeline Edition

– Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin

– Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin

– Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner

– Exclusive Angel Struck Badge

– 1,000 Apex Coins

The Bloodhound Edition

– Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

– Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

– Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

– Exclusive Tormentor Badge

– 1,000 Apex Coins

As for the game, Respawn Entertainment is going to hold its own tournament named Preseason Invitational tournament. The tournament is going to take place in Krakow, Poland from September 13 – 15. This just shows how popular gaming is right now.

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational details

Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is going to have a prize pool of $500,000 which really does not compare to the biggies. But this is still a lot of money considering that this is one of the early Apex Legends tournaments. This will be an invitation-only tournament where only the teams that have invited by Respawn can participate. This event will not have any qualifiers to choose participants. Invites will go out to a total number of 80 teams from around the world. But teams will have to register on the Apex Legends website to have a chance of qualifying. This can be done here.

The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational is a major tournament for the game. But this is not the first Apex Legends tournament that we see. We saw the EXP Pro-Am take place last month and there is another one coming up at 2019 X Games. The X Games tournament will be a combination of invited teams and teams from online qualifiers. These qualifiers took place back in June.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 5:05 PM IST







