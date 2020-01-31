comscore EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles
News

EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are set for a Holiday 2020 release.

  Published: January 31, 2020 6:13 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

We are all set to get the two new generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony by this year end. The Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are set for a Holiday 2020 release. And though Microsoft has already given us a glimpse of the Xbox Series X, Sony has been reluctant to release much official information. Hence all we have on the PS5 are rumors, though some of them do seem credible. But now during an investor call EA CFO Blake Jorgensen happened to mention that the future consoles perform “substantially greater than existing consoles” according to an IGN report.

“The power of the new consoles is gonna be substantially greater than existing consoles,” said Blake Jorgensen. “We can do a lot more [with PS5 and Xbox Series X]. Things we’re doing will blow people’s minds.” He was speaking about the plans that EA has for these devices in the future. And apparently the present games are set to evolve and new games will emerge.

Sony PlayStation 5 could come with a voice assistant

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

Xbox Series X ports leaked in a new image

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 6:13 PM IST

