News

EA is rumoured to be working on a Iron Man and Black Panther video game

Gaming

Marvel Studios had recently released the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. EA Studios is expected to be working on Black Panther and an Iron Man game.

Untitled design - 2022-08-06T154123.566

Popular developer Electronic Arts (EA) Studios is rumoured to be working on a Black Panther game. At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel releases the first trailer of the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to Black Panther, EA is also reportedly working on an Iron Man single-player game for Marvel fans. Also Read - Black Panther will get an open-world game following the superhero's origin story: Report

EA might release a single-player Iron Man game

As per industry insider Jeff Grubb, EA is working on a single-player game based on a Marvel character besides the already rumoured Black Panther. This was further elaborated by another industry insider Tom Henderson who suggested that this Marvel character is none other than Iron Man. Also Read - Marvel series coming to Disney+: She-Hulk, I am Groot, Daredevil and more

As per his statement, “I’ve heard a few rumours that it’s Iron Man but I never had anything concrete to fully report on. Put this heavily under the ‘rumour’ category for now and if I hear/see more information that’s concrete I’ll report on it properly.”

As per a previous report, a Black Panther game could be in the works. The game is codenamed “Project Rainer.” It is said to be in the early stage of development and EA could be the publisher of the game. The game is reported to be in development under the Seattle studio of EA.

Do note that both these games are not yet confirmed by the game developer yet. These are just the rumours as of now that are making rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios revealed the new teaser for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever and a full-fledged She-Hulk series coming to Disney+ Hotstar.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer: Watch here

Marvel gave the first glimpse after Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Here’s the first trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released at San Diego Comic-Con.

  • Published Date: August 6, 2022 4:27 PM IST

EA Studios might be working on a Iron Man and a Black Panther game

