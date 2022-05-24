Ea Looking For Buyers In Apple Amazon Disney Report

EA and Apple are two very big names that are instantly recognizable. What if two such giants come together. A new report has surfaced hinting either at a merger or an acquisition of EA Sports in the near future. There is no confirmation from the gaming brand as yet. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

A report by 9to5 Mac has highlighted that Electronic Arts (EA) is looking for a buyer. The report also suggests some tech giants that may be in talks to make the deal. Some of the potential buyers in this deal are Apple, Amazon, and even Disney.

Apple, is one of the potential buyers but the American tech giant has refrained from disclosing any information. EA has also not confirmed the rumour about the upcoming acquisition.

What’s in it for Apple?

If Apple decides to buy the gaming industry giant, it could provide a massive push to the company’s existing service Apple Arcade. The service offers numerous gaming titles to iPhone, iPad and Mac users. The expansion of the line-up can further push revenues for the brand.

Prior deals like the massive acquisition of Activision by Microsoft for almost $69 billion and Sony’s acquisition of Bungie for $3.6 billion could be pushing Apple to make a move soon.

Other contenders

Disney is another prospect buyer that the report has stated. Disney already owns the sports media brand ESPN and the acquisition of EA could very well fit the bill for the company. However, it seems that Disney is currently focusing on enhancing its subscriber base.

Amazon is also one of the giants that could end up acquiring EA, according to the report. The prominent e-commerce brand owns Twitch, a video game streaming platform. The acquisition of EA could push Amazon’s reach further into the gaming industry.

EA recently announced that they are parting ways with FIFA after a lon