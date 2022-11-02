Marvel Entertainment and popular video game company Electronic Arts have announced a long-term deal to create three new ‘action adventure’ games inspired by Marvel comic characters. EA has confirmed that these three gaming titles will release for consoles and PC. For the unversed, Marvel Games announced earlier this year that it is working on a new Iron Man game. EA is known for games like FIFA, Mass Effect, Need For Speed and so on. Also Read - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How to book tickets in India now

EA, Marvel to create new games: All details

As per the official blogpost, these three games will have their own original story set in the Marvel universe. The first title, currently in development, will be a single-player game, expected to be based on Iron Man, a billionaire, superhero.

Electronic Arts further confirms that the Iron Man game will tap into the “rich history of the character, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark”. Release date and more details about the game are yet to be announced. According to EA, Olivier Proulx, who has developed Marvel titles like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is heading the developers’ team currently. It is also speculated that Marvel Games will also bring a new Black Panther game soon.

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration between @Marvel and @EA to develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC! Each game will also be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe. pic.twitter.com/I2fuT8xnEz — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 31, 2022

In addition to Marvel Entertainment, EA has also announced its collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm to make games inspired by Star Wars world including Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.