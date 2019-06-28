comscore EA Origin flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
News

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players

Gaming

The security flaw was exposed by Check Point and CyberInt, which has now been fixed by EA.

  • Published: June 28, 2019 5:04 PM IST
EA Origin

Game distributor and developer Electronic Arts currently holds the number two spot in the largest gaming companies list. And EA Origin is a gaming platform not unlike Steam. It offers all the games games developed by EA and others as well. It has a large user base making it a lucrative target for hackers. And recently, CheckPoint Software Technology and CyberInt found a vulnerability in EA Origin. This flaw apparently left as many as 300 million user accounts exposed to hijacking. EA has since fixed this issue, and the vulnerability has been patched.

EA Origin Vulnerability

According to the report by, EA Origin had a vulnerability. This allowed intruders to obtain user information without their usernames and passwords. All a hacker needed was a Single Sign-On authorization token, which provided complete control. Codes that are generated by the system to keep users logged in is called Single Sign-On authorization tokens. These are similar to user passwords but are much easier to steal. Earlier this year, Check Point noticed a similar issue with the Fortnite launcher as well.

The report from Counter Point read, “The good news is that this is a vulnerability, not the confirmation of a breach. EA was alerted to the critical vulnerability before it could be exploited by malicious actors. Gaming companies, like EA, have a tendency to grow rapidly once their games get traction in the market, and speed to market is the natural enemy of security. Security efforts just can’t keep up or often isn’t even considered in the software development lifecycle.”

Sony PS5 performance stats leak, could be comparable to flagship PC GPUs

Also Read

Sony PS5 performance stats leak, could be comparable to flagship PC GPUs

“This is an interesting vulnerability chain, taking advantage of issues that we see frequently in the Bugcrowd program: authentication implementation problems, specifically around SAML, and squatted/orphaned domains. This news just goes to show that engaging with the whitehat hacker community to perform attack surface discovery, and maintain that feedback loop on an ongoing basis, is the only way to identify these types of issues as they are inevitably introduced into the wild,” the report added.

WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro: First Look

Director of Game and Platform Security at EA, Adrian Stone, told CNET, “Protecting our players is our priority. As a result of the report from CyberInt and Check Point, we engaged our product security response process to remediate the reported issues.”

  • Published Date: June 28, 2019 5:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Flappy Royale, a wacky mashup of Flappy Bird and Fortnite
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers
thumb-img
News
Amazon Alexa comes to select Sony Bravia Android TV
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB variant now on open sale

Editor's Pick

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
Gaming
EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

News

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Deals

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players

Gaming

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
EA just laid off 350 people from marketing, publishing and other sections

Gaming

EA just laid off 350 people from marketing, publishing and other sections
EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

Gaming

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends

News

Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends
Battlefield V release has been delayed by a month

Gaming

Battlefield V release has been delayed by a month

हिंदी समाचार

Prime Day 2019 : 10.or G2 का स्पेशल एडिशन वेरिएंट होगा लॉन्च

Tecno 10 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च करेगी दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाला स्मार्टफोन!

3,000 रुपये सस्ता हुआ Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi 7A भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi के Manu Kumar Jain ने किया टीज

Mi CC सीरीज का तीसरा स्मार्टफोन होगा Mi CC Meitu Custom Edition, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

News

Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display
News
Lenovo Z6 teased with a 6.39-inch OLED display
Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s gets Wi-Fi certification; launch imminent
Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon
HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

News

HP OMEN X 2S dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India
Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 may be rebranded Mi CC9