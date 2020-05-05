EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June

After the organizers of GDC announced an all-digital format for the event this year, Electronic Arts is taking a leaf out of their book. EA has announced that EA Play Live will be an all-digital event that will be held on June 11. The company promises ‘world premieres’ during this event. This event was apparently set to be the pre-E3 event which is going digital for 2020. EA announced this in a tweet and EA Play website reflects the same. Also Read - GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

This comes after the announcement that Game Developers Conference or GDC 2020 will be held online and will be an All-Digital Event. The event was initially cancelled indefinitely. But the organizers later announced that it will be held in the month of August.

But it seems like the situation has forced their hand to change things up again. The organizers say that they are adopting the online method in light of the situation and for the welfare of the people involved.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

See you on June 11th at 4pm PST… World premieres, news and more! https://t.co/ShTNzjqJ3D pic.twitter.com/xqmYfGBWfs — Electronic Arts #stayandplay (@EA) May 4, 2020

GDC 2020 was slated to take place in Los Angeles like it does every year. But like most of the major cities in the world, Los Angeles has fallen prey to the virus and is in a state of emergency. With the global and the local situation being as it is, the organizers are exercising extreme caution while going ahead with the event. This new event will be taking place in August.

ESA has now informed partners that E3 2021 will be June 15-17, 2021, and the 2o2o event has been cancelled. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back then saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”