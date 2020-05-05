comscore EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June
News

EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June

Gaming

EA has announced that EA Play Live will be an all-digital event that will be held on June 11.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 2:15 PM IST
EA Play Live

After the organizers of GDC announced an all-digital format for the event this year, Electronic Arts is taking a leaf out of their book. EA has announced that EA Play Live will be an all-digital event that will be held on June 11. The company promises ‘world premieres’ during this event. This event was apparently set to be the pre-E3 event which is going digital for 2020. EA announced this in a tweet and EA Play website reflects the same. Also Read - GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

This comes after the announcement that Game Developers Conference or GDC 2020 will be held online and will be an All-Digital Event. The event was initially cancelled indefinitely. But the organizers later announced that it will be held in the month of August. Also Read - GDC 2020 new dates announced, to be held in the summer

But it seems like the situation has forced their hand to change things up again. The organizers say that they are adopting the online method in light of the situation and for the welfare of the people involved. Also Read - E3 2020 has been finally cancelled over coronavirus fears

GDC 2020 was slated to take place in Los Angeles like it does every year. But like most of the major cities in the world, Los Angeles has fallen prey to the virus and is in a state of emergency. With the global and the local situation being as it is, the organizers are exercising extreme caution while going ahead with the event. This new event will be taking place in August.

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

Also Read

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

ESA has now informed partners that E3 2021 will be June 15-17, 2021, and the 2o2o event has been cancelled. Vice’s Patrick Klepek spoke to the E3 organizers who replied back then saying, “Everyone is watching the situation closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is health, wellness and safety of all our exhibitors and attendees Given what we know at this time, we are moving forward at full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 5, 2020 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops
Laptops
Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops
Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

News

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Top features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Top features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

News

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher

Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June

Gaming

EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June
Battlefield 5 will not get any updates after the summer update

Gaming

Battlefield 5 will not get any updates after the summer update
Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

Gaming

Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map
GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears

Gaming

GDC 2020 delayed as major companies back out over coronavirus fears
EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles

Gaming

EA CEO confirms that PS5 and Xbox Series X are big leap for consoles

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में WhatsApp Pay सर्विस मई महीने के अंत तक हो सकती है शुरू

स्मार्टफोन में इंस्टॉल नहीं है आरोग्य सेतु एप? हो सकती है सजा

जल्द लॉन्च होगा हुवावे का नया स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन को कर सकते हैं प्री-ऑर्डर, फ्री मिलेगा 2499 रुपये का वायरलेस पावर बैंक

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या हो सकता है खास

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard
News
Oppo patent hints at a smartphone case with built-in keyboard
WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report
LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked

News

LG Velvet live images, hands on video leaked
Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series buyers get Rs 4000 E-voucher
Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans

News

Reliance JioFiber prepaid annual broadband offer starts from Rs 8,388: Check plans