EA Codemasters partnership to spawn more racing games more often

Last month, Electronic Arts completed acquisition of Codemasters and that resulted in polarizing views from fans of the latter. Codemasters is responsible for the popular Dirt franchise as well as the Formula 1 franchise, and fans expect EA to let Codemasters do what it does best. While Codemasters is yet to reveal any game under EA, the new owners have promised more racing than before for the fans. Also Read - EA Play Live announced as an all-digital event in June

In a media statement, EA says that fans will get to see “more racing games more often.” “We’re thrilled by this new opportunity to bring you even more racing games, more often,” said EA in the statement. “The union also unlocks the potential for us to create new innovative ways to interact with each other and enjoy our passion for racing games together.” Also Read - Battlefield 5 will not get any updates after the next major upgrade in the summer

EA to bring more racing games with Codemasters

Hardcore gamers remember EA behind the popular Need For Speed series, a racing game franchise that has been around for over two decades. In the last few year, EA’s focus from racing games has diluted, with last Need For Speed title coming in 2019. Need For Speed: Heat was the last “new” title from Ghost Games, the studio responsible for “NFS” games since 2015. Also Read - Apex Legends introduces map rotation, meaning players can choose map

However, EA has reassigned Criterion Games to develop new Need For Speed titles. Criterion is itself responsible for the Burnout series as well as a few Need For Speed titles between 2010 to 2012.

Meanwhile, Codemasters has some of the most successful racing titles under its belt. The official Formula 1 titles come out every year celebrating the latest F1 calendar season. It also looks after the Dirt series, with the latest launch being Dirt 5. It remains to be seen how EA utilizes Codemasters’ expertise to its advantage.

Codemasters was also involved in the development of the Fast & Furious titles as well as Project Cars 3. For those needing a refresher course, the Project Cars series is logically the successor to the Need For Speed: Shift series, developed mainly by Slightly Mad Studios.

Out of all the Codemasters titles, it is the Formula 1 series that has been behind some eSports tournaments in the world of Formula 1. F1 2020 is the latest installment in the series and offers players several multiplayer modes to be a part of the F1 eSports experience. Additionally, players can also enjoy splitscreen multiplayer and a “My Team” mode, the latter allowing you to manage your own Formula 1 team.