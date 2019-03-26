comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
News

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

Gaming

The roadmap hints that players are in for a busy year with Battlefield V.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 5:50 PM IST
Battlefield_V_Firestorm_805x456

There has been little cheer in the EA camp recently and it seems Battlefield V has been one of its only source. Now EA has shared the plans for the game during the year ahead, which has started off with the release of the battle royale mode called ‘Firestorm’. From the shared schedule, it seems gamers will not have any problem keeping themselves busy in the coming year.

According to the list of the things coming, which has been posted on the website, the devs are planning three major content drops this year. The newest one to be released is called ‘Chapter 3: Trial by Fire’ which essentially introduces the Firestorm.

“As its name suggests, Trial by Fire is where we’ll launch Firestorm battle royale… We’re very excited to let you drop down onto our largest map ever to fight, scavenge, and survive when the mode is made available for all Battlefield V owners on March 25. Note that Firestorm will be improved and expanded after launch for all Battlefield V players… There’s also another new game mode coming,” reads the the description.

Chapter 4 is called ‘Defying the Odds’ which has been described as, “Even more new ways to play Battlefield V will be introduced with Chapter 4: Defying the Odds, launching in June 2019… fans of close-quarters combat have a lot to be excited for… you’ll take on focused 5 vs. 5 Battlefield V matches on tight arenas… The fourth chapter also brings the Marita map, where you can experience the clash of forces that took place in Greece in late 1940.”

The third one for the year is ‘Chapter 5: Awakening the Giant’ and the description goes, “Get ready for a land, air, and sea invasion in a completely new theater of war. As Battlefield V keeps on evolving, you’ll be awakening a giant when Chapter 5 hits in Fall 2019.”

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

Also Read

Valve is working on a brain computer interface for future games

This seems to indicate that EA is camping down on the success of the game and wants to make the most out of it. It also has hopes to maximize the number of players that will be coming in to the game.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 5:50 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

News

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T devices are now receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 15 and 7, respectively

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

Gaming

EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming
Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends

News

Top streamers Ninja and Shroud were paid $1 million by EA to play Apex Legends
Battlefield V release has been delayed by a month

Gaming

Battlefield V release has been delayed by a month
3 people including shooter, shot dead at a Madden NFL tournament in Florida

Gaming

3 people including shooter, shot dead at a Madden NFL tournament in Florida
Battlefield V trailer shows the difference between 1080Ti and 2080Ti

Gaming

Battlefield V trailer shows the difference between 1080Ti and 2080Ti

हिंदी समाचार

कल लॉन्च होगा लेनोवो Z6 Pro, Hyper Vision कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

1699 रुपये में 5000 mAh बैटरी वाला फोन लॉन्च, पावरबैंक की तरह कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: 22 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

दमदार कैमरे वाला ओप्पो का नया स्मार्टफोन Reno चार कलर ऑप्शन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Asus के सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट सिस्टम में हैकर्स ने डाला डाका, हजारों कंप्यूटर हुए प्रभावित

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives MIUI 10 global stable V10.2.7.0.PFHINX update
Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report

News

Indian gamers missing work, sleep, meals: Report
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched
Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro with hyper video support to launch on March 27
Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display

News

Oppo Reno four colors teased, a new hands-on video reveals notch-less display