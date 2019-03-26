EA shares 2019 roadmap for Battlefield V, new maps and modes incoming

There has been little cheer in the EA camp recently and it seems Battlefield V has been one of its only source. Now EA has shared the plans for the game during the year ahead, which has started off with the release of the battle royale mode called ‘Firestorm’. From the shared schedule, it seems gamers will not have any problem keeping themselves busy in the coming year.

According to the list of the things coming, which has been posted on the website, the devs are planning three major content drops this year. The newest one to be released is called ‘Chapter 3: Trial by Fire’ which essentially introduces the Firestorm.

“As its name suggests, Trial by Fire is where we’ll launch Firestorm battle royale… We’re very excited to let you drop down onto our largest map ever to fight, scavenge, and survive when the mode is made available for all Battlefield V owners on March 25. Note that Firestorm will be improved and expanded after launch for all Battlefield V players… There’s also another new game mode coming,” reads the the description.

Chapter 4 is called ‘Defying the Odds’ which has been described as, “Even more new ways to play Battlefield V will be introduced with Chapter 4: Defying the Odds, launching in June 2019… fans of close-quarters combat have a lot to be excited for… you’ll take on focused 5 vs. 5 Battlefield V matches on tight arenas… The fourth chapter also brings the Marita map, where you can experience the clash of forces that took place in Greece in late 1940.”

Prepare for an all-out invasion in a new theater of war when Chapter 5 arrives in the fall.

The third one for the year is ‘Chapter 5: Awakening the Giant’ and the description goes, “Get ready for a land, air, and sea invasion in a completely new theater of war. As Battlefield V keeps on evolving, you’ll be awakening a giant when Chapter 5 hits in Fall 2019.”

This seems to indicate that EA is camping down on the success of the game and wants to make the most out of it. It also has hopes to maximize the number of players that will be coming in to the game.