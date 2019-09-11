EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

One of the biggest titles that Electronic Arts releases ever year are its FIFA games. It need not even be said that FIFA games are immensely popular and is one of the biggest draws for the company. As we get ready for the release of the new EA Sports FIFA 20, the company has released the demo. This happens to be a part of the game promotion. Users can now get your hands on EA Sports Volta Football with some 3v3 in Amsterdam, and experience a UEFA Champions League match. The new FIFA 20 Demo has been released by the devs on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The demo can be downloaded for Origin, PS4 of Xbox One from here.

FIFA 20: Volta Football

Volta Football is essentially the street football edition that is being mashed to the main game. Players can head to an Amsterdam underpass as Vinicus Jr’s Crew take on Street Kings in a 3v3 Rush match in the Demo.

Champions League

As mentioned before players can also experience a UEFA Champions League match which happens to be the world’s most prestigious club competition. Player can choose to play as Chelsea, Dortmund, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, and Tottenham in the demo. As for the locales users can play at Santiago Bernabéu, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, or Stamford Bridge are the stadiums that they can choose from. The demo will offer a match from the UEFA Champions League Group Stage game.

FIFA 20 is currently available for pre-order with leading retailers, both online and offline. The price for FIFA 20 Standard Edition is Rs 3,999 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. While the FIFA 20 Champions Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. FIFA 20 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch is priced at Rs 3,999. The game is set to go live on 24 September which is a Tuesday.