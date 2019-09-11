comscore EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
News

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

As we get ready for the release of the new EA Sports FIFA 20, the company has released the demo.

  • Published: September 11, 2019 1:30 PM IST
FIFA 20

One of the biggest titles that Electronic Arts releases ever year are its FIFA games. It need not even be said that FIFA games are immensely popular and is one of the biggest draws for the company. As we get ready for the release of the new EA Sports FIFA 20, the company has released the demo. This happens to be a part of the game promotion. Users can now get your hands on EA Sports Volta Football with some 3v3 in Amsterdam, and experience a UEFA Champions League match. The new FIFA 20 Demo has been released by the devs on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The demo can be downloaded for Origin, PS4 of Xbox One from here.

FIFA 20: Volta Football

Volta Football is essentially the street football edition that is being mashed to the main game. Players can head to an Amsterdam underpass as Vinicus Jr’s Crew take on Street Kings in a 3v3 Rush match in the Demo.

Champions League

As mentioned before players can also experience a UEFA Champions League match which happens to be the world’s most prestigious club competition. Player can choose to play as Chelsea, Dortmund, Liverpool, PSG, Real Madrid, and Tottenham in the demo. As for the locales users can play at Santiago Bernabéu, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, or Stamford Bridge are the stadiums that they can choose from. The demo will offer a match from the UEFA Champions League Group Stage game.

Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

Also Read

Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

FIFA 20 is currently available for pre-order with leading retailers, both online and offline. The price for FIFA 20 Standard Edition is Rs 3,999 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. While the FIFA 20 Champions Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. FIFA 20 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch is priced at Rs 3,999. The game is set to go live on 24 September which is a Tuesday.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Gaming
EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel

Gaming

Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel
Here are 5 best sports games on Android you can play right now

Gaming

Here are 5 best sports games on Android you can play right now
EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players

Gaming

EA Origin security flaw potentially exposed data of 300 million players
EA just laid off 350 people from marketing, publishing and other sections

Gaming

EA just laid off 350 people from marketing, publishing and other sections

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का बिल्कुल नया U10 स्मार्टफोन जल्द भी भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon में दिखाई दिया टीजर

Apple iPadOS 30 सितंबर से इन डिवाइसों पर इन नए फीचर्स के साथ होगा उपलब्ध

Alcatel 3T 10 tablet भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Mi Days Sale आज से Amazon पर शुरू, Mi A2, Redmi Y3 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है डील्स

iPhone 11  vs iPhone XR : कैमरा, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, जानें कौन है दमदार


News

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details
News
Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched: Full specifications, features and other details
Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted

News

Google Play Store: A number of fake antivirus apps spotted
Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow

News

Lenovo might launch truly wireless earbud in India tomorrow
Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with the latest security patch
Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch