News

EA Sports just confirmed the FIFA 20 music playlist

Gaming

EA Sports has just announced the music that we will get in the newest game, that will feature the new Volta street edition as well.

  Published: September 12, 2019 4:45 PM IST
FIFA 20 music

The music on EA Sports games have always been a big deal for those playing the game, and the new music playlist for FIFA 20 is now out. EA Sports has just announced the music that we will get in the newest game, that will feature the new Volta street edition as well. FIFA soundtracks are always a big deal and go on to become some of the most downloaded tracks. This year we are set to get a new track called ‘Que Calor’ by Major Lazer that will feature J.Balvin and El Alfa. This track will feature in the Volta Football mode of the game that is a derivative of FIFA Street.

This lead track was apparently influenced by how street football and its passion is around the world. “We were really excited to be able to produce the lead track that is featured in the new Volta Football mode,” said producer Diplo. “When we shared an early version of the track with EA Sports FIFA team they loved it, so we knew we had to finish it and release the single.”

FIFA 20 music playlist

– Que Calor by Major Lazer, J Balvin, El Alfa

– The Cracks by Another Sky

– RUNAWAY by half alive

– Ozone by JyellowL

– Frens by Obongjayar

– Highway by Suzi Wu

Volta Football soundtrack

– Here 4 U by Alison Wonderland, BLESSUS

– Bubblin by Anderson, Paak

– Confess To Me by Disclosure. Jessie Ware Settle (Deluxe Version)

– People Say by Don Diablo, Paije

– Tunnel Vision by Hoodboi, Jerry Folk. Breathing Room

– Way Past Them by Ivan Ooze

– Make Way For The King by Ohana Bam

– Get the Strap by Trillary Banks. Vote 4 Trillary

– Coasting by Zdot, Wiley

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Also Read

EA Sports' FIFA 20 Demo goes live for PS4, Xbox One and PC

As we get ready for the release of the new EA Sports FIFA 20, the company has released the demo. This happens to be a part of the game promotion. Users can now get your hands on EA Sports Volta Football with some 3v3 in Amsterdam, and experience a UEFA Champions League match. The new FIFA 20 Demo has been released by the devs on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The demo can be downloaded for Origin, PS4 of Xbox One from here.

FIFA 20 is currently available for pre-order with leading retailers, both online and offline. The price for FIFA 20 Standard Edition is Rs 3,999 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. While the FIFA 20 Champions Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. FIFA 20 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch is priced at Rs 3,999. The game is set to go live on 27 September which is a Tuesday.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 12, 2019 4:45 PM IST

EA Sports just confirmed the FIFA 20 music playlist
Gaming
