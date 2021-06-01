EA's Knockout City now let's you try the multiplayer dodgeball game for free

Knockout City, EA’s recently launched fun multiplayer dodgeball game is now free to play. Developer Velan Studios announced that those who missed that limited-time promotion (that ended on May 30) will now have another opportunity to check out the multiplayer dodgeball game. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass to add FIFA 21, Red Dead Online in May: Details here

EA’s Knockout City was released on May 21, and the developer also brought a 10-day Block Party free trial to let players try the game and decide if they want to purchase the game on the platform for $19.99 (around Rs 1,500). As of this week, players will get the chance to brawl for free until they level up their Street Rank to 25. The level cap will give a time window to try Knockout City and let players decide if they want to invest in the game. Also Read - Battlefield Mobile game coming to smartphones, tablets in 2022: EA

Knockout City: How to play with friends, maps, dodgeballs, and more

Knockout City is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is also included with EA Play or Xbox Game Ultimate subscription. EA has offered cross-play multiplayer as well, which means you and your friends aren’t required to be on the same platform to play the game. The enhanced backward-compatible version of the game is available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next-gen console. Also Read - Apex Legends Season 8: New map, character, gun and more



In order to play the game with friends, you will have to buy the game with a registered EA origin ID. Download the game on the preferred platform and once boot up is done, launch it and look for the unique ID which is assigned automatically. Search for the Friends tab in Knockout City and enter your friend’s unique id. Once your friends are added you can either form a party or join one. Knockout City brings six different types of balls from Cage Balls to Sniper Balls. The game also offers multiple maps Concussion Yard, Knockout Roundabout, Back Alley Brawl, Rooftop Rumble, among others.