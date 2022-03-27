EA's next soccer game could drop the FIFA branding in favour of EA Sports FC

EA might be looking to rebrand one of its headliner game franchises. The company is reportedly looking to rebrand its FIFA franchise to EA Sports Football Club. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, EA has internally approved a decision to change its FIFA franchise name to EA Sports Football Club, or EA Sports FC. During his Grubbsnax show, Grubb said, "I saw trademarks for it, I thought that could be just a feature like an online mode, [but] I asked around about it [and] that's it, that's the name."

This could be true, considering that EA has reportedly been struggling with soccer's governing body. EA also recently filed an application in the UK and the EU for the title "EA Sports FC" last October. At the time, it did state that it was exploring the idea of renaming its global EA Sports football games.

These trademarks were filed just after “reviewing [its] naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world.” At the time, it was expected as a revival of the EA Sports Football Club, which was a FIFA social feature that ran from 2011 until 2020.

As of now, EA has not officially stated that it will be making the shift or is thinking about it, which is why we recommend that you take the news with a pinch of salt. However, if it turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see who will get the rights to use the FIFA name for its football game.

In other news, Konami’s eFootball series just made the cut for the Commonwealth Esports Championships, which is supposed to take place later this year. This is interesting, considering that the Commonwealth Games Organisation chose the game series over FIFA.

To recall, eFootball was released in September 2021, and replaced the Pro Evolution Soccer series. Apart from the Konami eFootball, other games which will be a part of the Commonwealth Esports Championships include DOTA 2 and Rocket League.