Electronic Arts and Valve have partnered, brings EA Games on Steam
News

Electronic Arts and Valve have partnered, brings EA Games on Steam

Gaming

EA Access is the first and only gaming subscription service available on Steam.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Electronic Arts x Valve Steam

There’s some good news for fans on games from Electronic Arts. The company has just announced that it has partnered with Valve to put EA games into the hands of the players on Steam. Starting next spring, EA Access which is the subscription service that comes with games and member benefits, will be making its way to Steam. EA Access is the first and only gaming subscription service available on Steam, and the fourth platform featuring an EA subscription.

The partnership kicks off with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launching on November 15. The game is available for pre-order already. In the coming months, players on Steam will also be able to play other major titles like The Sims 4 and Unravel Two. Multiplayer games—like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V—will become available next year, and players on both Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together.

The library of titles will be called The Vault. EA Access will be awarding players with rewards for playing it games. Besides these there will be exclusive catalog-wide discounts, and in-game member benefits for some of the biggest franchises. Electronic Arts is set to bring more news and updates on this partnership in the coming weeks and months.

This is a very significant step from EA considering that it has always steered clear of Steam in the past. It made sure none of its own games turned up on the other platform in order to boost its revenue on Origin. It has competed with Steam in terms of sales by offering its own when Steam sales began. This could be a sign that EA is finally coming to terms with the loss of players that it has seen in the recent times. And to top that off it has had its game releases turn out to be not so successful.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Electronic Arts and Valve have partnered, brings EA Games on Steam

Gaming
News

