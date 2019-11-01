There is a possibility that we will get some good news from EA as it teases possible remaster of Need For Speed: Underground 2. During a recent investor call meet, it talked about plans for remastering old projects. This could be another way to cash in on the nostalgia of the people. Though this is speculation since the company has not mentioned which games it would remaster. The Need For Speed: Underground 2 stands some of the highest probability of getting a remaster considering its popularity and success.

On the other hand EA is on schedule with its remastered versions of the Command & Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. Last year the publisher announced that it is working on the remastered versions of the Command & Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. And now it seems to have released the first gameplay footage of its progress with the games. And the clip can be seen on Reddit where it has been posted on the Command & Conquer official subreddit.

According to EA Producer Jim Vessella, this is just a remaster of Command & Conquer Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert and not a remake. Petroglyph Games and Lemon Sky Studios are part of the project and its their priority to keep the gameplay and feel as authentic as possible compared to the original games. The only revamping and modernizing done is on the art, animations, music, UI, and others elements. Besides this the dimension of the game is not being changes and to maintain the authenticity and fell it is retaining its 2D visual roots.

Jim Vessella also added that the the original minds behind the games are involved in the project. This made it possible to get their hands on the source code to make real-time switching between Legacy and Remastered versions possible in campaign missions. “This means at any time when playing a Campaign mission, you can tap a single key to smoothly toggle between the original assets at 320 x 200, to the Remastered assets up to 3840 x 2160,” added Vessella. “Playing with this toggle over the past several months has been a true joy, and we believe will be one of your favorite features in the Remaster.”

The Reddit post announcing the video and the details can be found here. Besides this EA has taken a step forward and even added the Command & Conquer remaster to its website.