comscore India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos audio goes official for Android
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Epic Cricket Big League Is Indias First Mobile Game With Dolby Atmos Audio
News

Epic Cricket - Big League is India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos audio

Gaming

India's first game with support for Dolby Atmos has officially been released for Android devices. The Epic Cricket - Big League is a sports game that offers a single-player experience with Dolby Audio.

Epic Cricket Mobile game with Dolby Atmos

Moong Labs, which is a developer and publisher of some of the free-to-play games on PlayStore, has released its popular Epic Cricket- Big League game in Dolby Atmos. It is claimed to be the first mobile game in India that supports this technology. Also Read - Pokemon Go surpasses $6 billion in lifetime player spending: Check details

India’s first mobile game with Dolby Atmos is here

The Epic Cricket – Big League is a popular cricket game for the mobile platform available on PlayStore for Android smartphones. The game currently has 1Cr+ downloads and doesn’t require any high-end hardware to play. In fact, the game’s graphics are pretty modest and can run on any Android smartphone. Also Read - Mayhem Studios announces new BGMI rival built in an Indian setup: Check details

With the Dolby Atmos audio, the game’s sound system is said to be more realistic. The player who’s playing will be able to hear the loud roar of the crowd from the stand where the ball goes. Similarly, the ball’s sound as it’s being delivered by the baller will also come towards the player, offering an immersive experience. Also Read - Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director of Dolby Laboratories said, “Being a mobile-first nation, mobile gaming is growing rapidly in India. There has been an increased demand from consumers for spectacular audio experiences on their smartphones. We cater to this demand with Dolby Atmos®, which provides impressive clarity, detail, and depth to create a more realistic and thrilling experience while gaming. We are confident that with Dolby Atmos®, gamers will enjoy a richer experience while playing Epic Cricket.”

“The Indian gamer today is seeking a quality experience while playing their favorite game on mobile. Epic Cricket with Dolby Atmos® will bring a whole new level of immersive gameplay to take gamers right into the action with surreal sound as if they were standing in person in the middle of the pitch. You’ll be able to soak in the sound, the tension, and elation of the crowd as you lead your team to an Epic Cricket journey,” said Samit Babbar, Head of Product at Moong Labs. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 11:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs
automobile
Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs
Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

Gaming

Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

India's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus unveiled

Photo Gallery

India's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus unveiled

Indians will now be able to use UPI in the United Kingdom

News

Indians will now be able to use UPI in the United Kingdom

Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

News

Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos support goes official

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs

Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

Indians will now be able to use UPI in the United Kingdom

Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999